10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Thursday morning, April 15, 2021 | Ripples Nigeria

 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Thursday morning, April 15, 2021
Nigeria In One Minute

10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Thursday morning, April 15, 2021

Published

1 hour ago

on

Top 10 stories from Nigerian newspapers

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.

1. IPOB vows to kill anyone who joins new South-East security outfit, Ebube-Agu

The proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has vowed to kill all members of the newly formed security outfit, Ebube-Agu, which was launched by the governors in the South-East region on Sunday to tackle insecurity in the zone. Read more

2. Buhari appoints wife’s biographer, others as heads of education agencies

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of new heads for key agencies in the education sector. Read more

3. #ENDSARS: Associate accuses Sowore of pocketing grant

An activist, Oluwatosin Adeniji, on Wednesday, accused the Convener of the #Revolutionnow Movement, Omoyele Sowore, of fraud. Read more

4. EFCC detains, grills Okorocha for alleged money laundering

Contrary to claim by former governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, that he was not arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), he was actually detained by the commission in one of its facilities in Abuja. Read more

5. ‘I got your consent for inclusion as my company’s director,’ Blogger replies Ezekwesili

A social media influencer and blogger, Japhet Omojuwa, said on Wednesday he got the full consent of the former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, before making her a director in his company, Alpha Reach Limited. Read more

6. BUA receives active refinery license to compete with Dangote

The Department of Petroleum Resources has revealed that BUA group received a license renewal with 27 other investors. The agency had posted the names of the companies on its website. Read more

7. Dangote blames retailers for high cost of cement

Dangote’s Group Executive Director, Strategy, Portfolio Development & Capital Projects, Devakumar Edwin, has expressed surprise that its cement products are sold at a higher price in the Nigerian market. Read more

8. RipplesMetrics: How oil companies, host communities fight cost Nigeria N74.6bn oil revenue

The continuous face-off between Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), oil companies and host communities came at a huge cost for Nigeria’s oil revenue in 2020. Read more

9. UNIOSUN rejects students under 16, as parents allege extortion by institution, JAMB

The management of Osun State University (UNIOSUN), Osogbo, has directed all newly admitted students who are below the age of 16 to either defer their enrollment or seek a refund of their school fees. Read more

10. Real Madrid, Man City complete UCL semi-final line up

Spanish giant, Real Madrid and runaway English Premier League leaders, Manchester City on Wednesday completed the semi-final line up for this season’s European Champions League. Read more

Opinions

