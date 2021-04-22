 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Thursday morning, April 22, 2021 | Ripples Nigeria
10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Thursday morning, April 22, 2021

4 hours ago

Top 10 stories from Nigerian newspapers

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.

1. Reps to probe Nigeria’s institutions over acceptance fees

The House of Representatives on Wednesday resolved to commence an investigation into the high acceptance fees charged by higher institutions in Nigeria. Read more

2. Senate approves fresh $1.5bn, €995m loans for Nigerian govt

The Senate on Wednesday approved a fresh $1.5billion and €995million external loans for the Federal Government. Read more

3. Bauchi govt discovers 715 ghost workers, stops salaries

The Bauchi State government says it has discovered a total of 715 ghost workers on its payroll and has temporarily stopped paying their salaries while the investigation is ongoing. Read more

4. Elumelu joins call for Pantami’s resignation

A member of the House of Representatives, Ndudi Elumelu, has lent his voice to the ongoing call for the resignation of Isa Pantami, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy. Read more

5. Eight banks lend Airtel Africa $500m to finance its €750 million debt

Airtel Africa has raised a $500 million loan from JP Morgan, Bank of America, Citibank, HSBC and four others to finance another debt which the telecommunications company owes. Read more

6. Senate approves N1.68tr revenue target for Customs in 2021

The Senate on Wednesday approved the sum of N257.18 billion as the Nigerian Customs Service budget for 2021. Read more

7. Suspected bandits attack Zamfara communities, kill 30 persons

Zamfara State authorities revealed on Wednesday, April 21, that no fewer than 30 persons had been killed in renewed bandit attacks on four villages. Read more

8. Pensioners to stage nationwide protest over ‘minimum pension’

Pensioners under the auspices of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) would embark on a nationwide protest from Friday morning to press home their demand for “minimum pension.” Read more

9. NDLEA arrests alleged major supplier of drugs in Abia

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Wednesday arrested a major supplier of illicit drugs in Abia State, Chibuike Apolos. Read more

10. Spurs boss Mason sets Premier League record as Man City bounces back at Villa

Tottenham Hotspur manager, Ryan Mason became the youngest person to manage a team in the English Premier League as his side defeated Southampton 2-1. Read more

