10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Thursday morning, April 22, 2021 | Ripples Nigeria

Nigeria In One Minute
10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Thursday morning, April 22, 2021
These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.
1. Reps to probe Nigeria’s institutions over acceptance fees
The House of Representatives on Wednesday resolved to commence an investigation into the high acceptance fees charged by higher institutions in Nigeria. Read more
2. Senate approves fresh $1.5bn, €995m loans for Nigerian govt
The Senate on Wednesday approved a fresh $1.5billion and €995million external loans for the Federal Government. Read more
3. Bauchi govt discovers 715 ghost workers, stops salaries
The Bauchi State government says it has discovered a total of 715 ghost workers on its payroll and has temporarily stopped paying their salaries while the investigation is ongoing. Read more
4. Elumelu joins call for Pantami’s resignation
A member of the House of Representatives, Ndudi Elumelu, has lent his voice to the ongoing call for the resignation of Isa Pantami, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy. Read more
5. Eight banks lend Airtel Africa $500m to finance its €750 million debt
Airtel Africa has raised a $500 million loan from JP Morgan, Bank of America, Citibank, HSBC and four others to finance another debt which the telecommunications company owes. Read more
Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Wednesday morning, April 21, 2021
6. Senate approves N1.68tr revenue target for Customs in 2021
The Senate on Wednesday approved the sum of N257.18 billion as the Nigerian Customs Service budget for 2021. Read more
7. Suspected bandits attack Zamfara communities, kill 30 persons
Zamfara State authorities revealed on Wednesday, April 21, that no fewer than 30 persons had been killed in renewed bandit attacks on four villages. Read more
8. Pensioners to stage nationwide protest over ‘minimum pension’
Pensioners under the auspices of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) would embark on a nationwide protest from Friday morning to press home their demand for “minimum pension.” Read more
9. NDLEA arrests alleged major supplier of drugs in Abia
Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Wednesday arrested a major supplier of illicit drugs in Abia State, Chibuike Apolos. Read more
10. Spurs boss Mason sets Premier League record as Man City bounces back at Villa
Tottenham Hotspur manager, Ryan Mason became the youngest person to manage a team in the English Premier League as his side defeated Southampton 2-1. Read more
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
Sports
Spurs boss Mason sets Premier League record as Man City bounce back at Villa
Tottenham Hotspur manager, Ryan Mason became the youngest person to manage a team in the English Premier League as his...
Schalke players, staff attacked by own fans after first relegation in 33yrs
Players and staff of Bundesliga club, Schalke were greeted with verbal and physical abuses by their own fans on Wednesday....
Nigeria’s Musa Mustapha ranked world no.1 in U-11 table tennis
Nigeria’s teenage table tennis sensation Musa Mustapha has been ranked world’s best in the boys’ U-11 by the International Table...
All six EPL teams withdraw from Super League after widespread condemnation
The proposed European Super League may no longer come to reality as all six Premier League clubs initially involved, have...
JUST IN… Chelsea set to withdraw from ESL as fans protest club’s involvement
Chelsea are preparing to withdraw from the breakaway European Super League, according to reports from the United Kingdom. The Premier...
Latest Tech News
Facebook to proceed with its crypto, Diem, after opposition from regulators
The much-criticised cryptocurrency from Facebook, Diem, will proceed with its launch after two years of scrutiny and criticism from various...
Uber reacts to drivers’ protest, assures of commitment to welfare
E-hailing company, Uber, has reacted to the ongoing protest by drivers of retailing platforms, who are demanding for an upward...
Nigerian agrictech startup, Greenbles, launches bootcamp for farmers. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world today. 1. Nigerian agrictech startup,...
Facebook unveils audio push to rival clubhouse. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Facebook unveils audio...
Japan-based VC secures $18.4m to support African startups. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world today. 1. Japan-based VC secures...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
Better tagged the week of the great debate following the Twitter’s choice to situate its African headquarters in Ghana. Some...