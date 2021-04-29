10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Thursday morning, April 29, 2021 | Ripples Nigeria

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.

1. Remi Tinubu calls Sen Adeyemi ‘wolf in sheep’s clothing’ for tackling Buhari over insecurity

Wife of former Lagos State governor and Senator representing Lagos Central at the Senate, Remi Tinubu, has attacked her colleague, Smart Adeyemi (Kogi West), for daring to speak out on the spate of insecurity across the country. Read more

2. IPOB ‘renames’ Imo Govt House, two roads after late ESN commander, Ikonso

There was confusion in Imo state as the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has allegedly renamed the Imo State Government House, and two prominent roads in the state capital, Owerri. Read more

3. Sen Sani faults Buhari’s call for relocation of AFRICOM headquarters to Africa

A Former Senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, has faulted the call by President Muhammadu Buhari, for the United States to relocate its Africa Command headquarters from Germany to Africa, saying it was an open invitation for the recolonisation of the continent. Read more

4. Buhari’s nepotism, sectionalism driving agitations for Nigeria’s break up – Abaribe

The Senate Minority leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, alleged on Wednesday President Muhammadu Buhari was leading the country to war and disintegration. Read more

5. Crisis brews in Kaduna Assembly, as seat of suspended Speaker declared vacant, others affected

The Kaduna House of Assembly has unanimously declared the seat of the suspended Speaker, Aminu Abdullahi Shagali, vacant. Read more

6. Nigeria, US, five others accounted for 65% of global gas flaring – World Bank

The World Bank Wednesday listed Nigeria and six other countries as leaders in gas flaring in the world. Read more

7. NDLEA nabs two persons, intercepts N264m worth of cocaine in Abuja

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has announced the arrest of a trans-border trafficker, Emeka Okoro and another drug dealer, Ibrahim Bello. Read more

8. Ondo panel recommends payment of N755m compensations to victims of police brutality

The Ondo State judicial panel of inquiry probing alleged rights violation by operatives of the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) has recommended the payment of about N755 million as claims and compensations to victims of police brutality in the state. Read more

9. Ogun polytechnic shut down over insecurity

The management of the Gateway Polytechnic, Saapade, Ogun State has ordered the shutdown of the institution over the worsening insecurity in the state. Read more

10. UCL: Man City take control of PSG tie after comeback win in Paris

Manchester City are in control of their Champions League semifinal tie against Paris Saint-Germain after securing a 2-1 first-leg win in Paris. Read more