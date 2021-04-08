10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Thursday morning, April 8, 2021 | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Thursday morning, April 8, 2021
These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.
1) While Buhari in UK on medical checkup, his driver dies of undisclosed illness in Abuja
The official driver of President Muhammadu Buhari, Sai’du Afaka was pronounced dead on Tuesday, April 6, after a prolonged illness. Read more
2) Brazilian prostitutes begin strike, demand COVID-19 vaccination
Prostitutes in the Brazilian city of Belo Horizonte have embarked on a week-long strike to press home their demand for inclusion in the group of front-line workers receiving priority COVID-19 vaccines. Read more
3) Jerry Gana returns to PDP, says ‘no govt in Nigeria’Published Nigeria
The former Minister of Information, Prof. Jerry Gana, on Wednesday formally completed his return to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Read more
4) Senate probes agency over alleged sale of Prado jeeps for N1.5m
The Senate Committee on Public Accounts on Wednesday commenced investigation into the alleged sale of two Prado jeeps for N1.5million by officials of the Lake Chad Research Institute in Maiduguri, Borno State. Read more
5) NSCDC arrests 50 herdsmen in Borno, Cross River, Ekiti
Operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have arrested 50 arms-bearing herdsmen in Borno, Cross River, Ekiti, and other parts of the country. Read more
6) Nigeria generated $150m from coconut export in 2020 – Minister
The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Sabo Nanono, said on Wednesday Nigeria generated $150 million from the export of coconut oil and its derivatives in 2020. Read more
7) Suit challenging Atiku’s citizenship started in 2019 – Malami
The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, said on Wednesday he did not file a suit challenging the citizenship of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar in court. Read more
8) Seplat Petroleum incurs $114.4m on disputed oil block in Niger Delta
Last year turned out to be a disappointing period for many oil companies, and Seplat Petroleum was one of them as it also recorded significant losses. The oil firm recorded a loss of $114.4 million. Read more
9) MASSOB accuses FG of sponsoring attacks on South-East in bid to militarise region
The Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has accused the Federal Government. Read more
10) PSG stun Bayern Munich, Chelsea cruise against Porto in UCL
French giants Paris Saint Germain on Wednesday night stunned the reigning champions, Bayern Munich, 3-2 in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-final clash at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany. Read more
