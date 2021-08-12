10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Thursday morning, August 12, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you

1. Court rejects Okorocha’s plea to block EFCC, Imo govt from seizing his properties

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Wednesday, declined to grant a former Governor of Imo state, Rochas Okorocha an interim injunction to block the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Imo State government from seizing his properties. Read more

2. HURIWA slams South-East govs for keeping silent over Kanu’s trial

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has criticised the governors of the South-East region over their silence in the ongoing trial of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). Read more

3. I have no plan to return as APC chairman – Oshiomhole

The former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, on Wednesday ruled out a possible return to the position he quit last year. Read more

4. Nigerian govt may reverse Twitter ban soon

There might be a respite for Nigerian Twitter users soon, as the Federal Government on Wednesday intimated of its resolve to reverse the ban on usage of the social media platform in the country. Read more

5. ‘I’m not responsible for your political misfortune,’ Keyamo replies Oshiomhole

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, on Wednesday, slammed the former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, over the statement credited to him on the current impasse in the party. Read more

6. Shell finally bows to court order, agrees to pay Ogoni people N45.9bn compensation

At last, justice has come the way of the people of Ogoniland in Rivers State after one of the International Oil Companies (IOC) operating in the Niger Delta, Shell Petroleum Company (SPC) bowed to a court order and accepted to pay a N45.9bn compensation over oil spillage that ravaged the communities between 2008 and 2009. Read more

7. Cars to pay N200, trucks N500 as Nigerian govt approves policy for tollgates

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday approved the policy and regulations for tollgates across the country. Read more

8. FCTA demolishes 2,000 illegal structures in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) on Wednesday demolished about 2,000 illegal structures in the Mpape community. Read more

9. Court orders detention of eight herdsmen for alleged kidnapping, collecting N22m ransom

An Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ibadan on Wednesday remanded eight herders for alleged kidnapping and collection of N22 million ransom. Read more

10. Kepa shines as Chelsea beat Villarreal on penalties to win UEFA Super Cup

Spanish giants, Villarreal held European champions Chelsea to a draw but eventually lost on penalty shootout in the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday night. Read more

