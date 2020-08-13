10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Thursday morning, August 13, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you this morning.

1. Nigeria records 453 fresh cases of COVID-19 as total hits 47,743; death toll now 956

Nigeria on Wednesday night recorded 453 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

2. If the youth don’t ‘squeeze’ older generation out of power, they may never leave —Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Wednesday charged African youths to take active part in political activities in order to flush out older generation from office. Read more

3. Bauchi govt dissolves local council caretaker committees

The Bauchi State government on Wednesday dissolved the caretaker committees in the 20 local government areas of the state. Read more

4. Ex-US ambassador to Nigeria, Walter Carrington dies

A former United States ambassador to Nigeria, Walter Carrington, is dead. Read more

5. UNILAG VC’s purported removal illegal —ASUU

The Academic Staff Union of Universities, University of Lagos chapter, has condemned the purported removal of the institution’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Toyin Ogundipe. Read more

6. NSE: Seplat, Airtel, Presco drive N134bn gain as market hits 8-week high

The equity section of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) hit an 8-week high on Wednesday, driven by gains in heavyweights like Seplat, Airtel, Presco, Okomu Oil and Guinness. Read more

7. FIRS generates N3bn weekly from stamp duty – Nami

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) generates N3 billion every week through stamp duty collection, Muhammad Nami, the fiscal authority head, said on Tuesday. Read more

8. Ex-CBN deputy governor who linked northern governor to Boko Haram, grilled 6 hours by DSS

Department of State Services (DSS) on Wednesday grilled the former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Dr. Obadiah Mailafia, for six hours. Read more

9. Nigerian govt reacts to purported sack of UNILAG vice-chancellor

The Federal Government reacted to the purported sack of the vice-chancellor of University of Lagos. Read more

10. Neymar, Mbappe help PSG seal late comeback against Atalanta, reach UCL semi-finals

Neymar and Kylian Mbappe made the much-needed assists as two late goals sealed Paris Saint-Germain’s qualification for the Champions League semifinals. Read more

