News
10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Thursday morning, August 19, 2021
These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you
1. How uncertainty in petroleum industry cost Nigeria $50bn in 10 years – Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday explained how uncertainty and stagnation in the oil and gas industry cost the country $50billion worth of investments in the last 10 years. Read more
2. Kanu’s lawyer accuses South-East leaders of causing confusion in IPOB
Ifeanyi Ejiofor, the lead counsel to the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, claimed on Wednesday that unnamed leaders in the South-East had spent several millions of Naira to cause confusion in the group. Read more
3. PIA: Nigerian govt rules out job cut in petroleum industry
The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, on Wednesday allayed fears of job cut in the nation’s petroleum sector following the signing of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA). Read more
4. Sanusi’s statement confirms our position on Buhari’s govt – PDP
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said on Wednesday the recent comments credited to the deposed Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, on the mismanagement of the nation’s economy by President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration confirmed its position on the poor performance of the government in the last six years. Read more
5. NSE: SCOA, Prestige among top losers as market cap crashes by 0.01%
Investors lost N2.44 billion following the crash in the equity capitalization by 0.01 percent at the close of business on the floor of the Nigerian capital market on Wednesday. Read more
6. Despite IGP’s special deployment, helicopter, gunmen attack another Plateau LGA, kill five people, four missing
No fewer than five people have been allegedly killed by gunmen after they launched another attack on Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State. Read more
7. Gov Lalong relaxes curfew in Jos North
Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, has relaxed the 24-hour curfew earlier imposed on Jos North local government area of the state. Read more
8. Nasarawa polytechnic expels 51 students for examination malpractice
The Federal Polytechnic Nasarawa in Nasarawa State has expelled 51 students for examination malpractice. Read more
9. Nigeria’s subsidised petrol smuggled to Mali, Benin, others —Customs boss, Ali
The Nigeria Customs Service has disclosed that the Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) also called petrol, which is subsidised by the Federal Government, is being smuggled out of Nigeria in large quantities. Read more
10. Nigeria’s 4x400m mixed relay team clinch gold at World Athletics U-20 Championships
Nigeria’s 4x400m mixed relay team have won the gold medal at the ongoing World Athletics U-20 Championship taking place in Nairobi, Kenya. Read more
