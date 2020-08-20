10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Thursday morning, August 20, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you this morning.

1. Banditry in Nigeria has international dimension —IGP

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, said on Wednesday the lingering banditry in the North-West and North-Central parts of the country had an international dimension. Read more

2. Edo factional Assembly suspends Clerk of the House

The 17 lawmakers of the Edo State House of Assembly loyal to Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, on Tuesday suspended the Clerk of the House. Read more

3. Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases cross the 50,000 mark, rising by 593 to reach 50,488; death toll now 985

Nigeria on Wednesday night passed the 50,000 COVID-19 mark after the country’s health agency confirmed 593 fresh cases in 15 states of the federation and Abuja. Read more

4. I turned down 17 honorary degrees during my time as governor —Fashola

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, on Wednesday decried the abuse of honorary degrees by universities in the country. Read more

5. Nigerian Mission in Canada shuts embassy over attack on staff

The Nigeria High Commission in Ottawa, Canada, on Wednesday announced the closure of its embassy office in the country. Read more

Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Wednesday morning, August 19

6. Pension assets to grow by 8.5% this year –Report

Nigeria’s pension assets under the contributory pension scheme are projected to expand by 8.5 per cent this year regardless of the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Read more

7. ECOWAS to meet on Mali crisis Thursday

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) will Thursday hold an Extraordinary Summit on the current situation in Mali. Read more

8. Bayern thrash Lyon to set up Champions League final with PSG

Bundesliga champions, Bayern Munich defeated French side, Olympique Lyon in a one-legged semifinal tie in the Champions League on Wednesday. Read more

9. Naira falls to N480/$1 in black market amid plans to reopen airports

Naira fell by 1.04% on Tuesday to a new low of N480 against the United States dollar on the black market following government’s declaration of its plans to reopen airports for international travels in a fortnight, an action that may increase dollar demand, traders said. Read more

10. Buhari, Saudi King Salman discuss oil market

President Muhammadu Buhari and Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz discussed measures taken to stabilise and restore the balance of global oil markets in a telephone call, Saudi state news agency SPA reported on Wednesday. Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions