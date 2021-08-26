10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Thursday morning, August 26, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you

1. Okowa, Adebanjo, Baba-Ahmed point the way forward for nation at Ripples Nigeria dialogue (Live update)

Southern voters do not vote. For every one southern voters, there are two northern voters. It is a ratio 2:1 — Professor Yusuf. Read more

2. Ex-Imo SSG demands Kanu’s unconditional release, referendum

A former Secretary to the Imo State Government, Uche Onyeagocha, on Wednesday demanded the unconditional release of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, from detention. Read more

3. IPOB lacks power to order sit-at-home in Imo – Uzodinma

The Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, said on Wednesday the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) lacked the power to order the people of the state to stay at home. Read more

4. Buhari has engendered mistrust among Nigerians —Pa Adebanjo

The spokesman of the Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, on Wednesday at the Ripples Nigeria Dialogue which held at the Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos, launched a scathing attack on President Muhammadu Buhari over the current state of affairs in the country. Read more

5. Ortom changed parties five times, has few principles – Presidency

The Presidency on Wednesday condemned Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, for stirring up hatred among the country’s ethnic groups. Read more

6. NSE: Market cap down by 0.03% in bearish trading

Investors at the Nigerian capital market lost N3 billion following the crash in the market capitalization at the close of trading on Wednesday. Read more

7. CHOLERA: Kogi confirms eight deaths, 129 cases

The Kogi State government on Wednesday confirmed 129 cases of cholera and eight deaths in the state. Read more

8. FG evacuates another batch of 107 stranded Nigerians from Libya

The Federal Government on Wednesday evacuated another batch of 107 Nigerians from Libya. Read more

9. Gov Lalong re-imposes 24-hour curfew on Jos North LGA over insecurity

The Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, on Wednesday re-imposed the 24-hour curfew on Jos North local government area in response to fresh attacks on a community in the axis. Read more

10. Bandits kill over 35 in fresh attack on Jos community

Again, suspected bandits have allegedly killed over 35 persons during an attack on the Yelwa Zangam community behind the University of Jos (UNIJOS) in Plateau State. Read more

