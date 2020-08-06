10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Thursday morning, August 6, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you this morning.

1. Makinde says under Ajimobi, N1bn was stolen monthly for 96 months, vows to recover the N96bn

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State on Wednesday vowed that his administration would recover the N96 billion allegedly stolen under the administration of late Senator Abiola Ajimobi, his predecessor. Read more

2. Decline in COVID-19 cases due to Sallah break, fatigue of health workers, we’ll increase search for more cases —PTF

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 (PTF), on Wednesday said the recent low figures of COVID-19 positive cases recorded in the country was due to the Sallah break declared in the country and fatigue on the part of Health workers. Read more

3. Fears of possible attack on Abuja, North-Central states as video reportedly shows Boko Haram in Niger State

A video has emerged online showing about 100 members of the Abubakar Shekau-led faction of Boko Haram insurgents claiming to be from Niger State, North Central Nigeria. Read more

4. SOUTHERN KADUNA: Three herdsmen hospitalised after alleged attack by Zango Kataf youths

Three Fulani herdsmen have been hospitalised after they were allegedly attacked by youths from the Zango Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State. Read more

5. Kano IPMAN orders members to sell petrol at N150

The Kano State chapter of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has ordered its members to sell fuel at N150 per litre. Read more

Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Wednesday morning, August 5

6. Bauchi health workers to embark on indefinite strike from Thursday

Health workers in Bauchi State under the Joint Health Sector Union and Assembly of Health Care Professionals are set to embark on an indefinite strike from Thursday, August 6. Read more

7. Oil pipeline vandalism drops by 43 percent in May —NNPC

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) on Wednesday said it recorded a 43 percent drop in oil pipeline vandalism in the month of May, 2020. Read more

8. EUROPA: Ighalo in action, Moses benched as Man Utd, Inter reach quarter-final

Nigerian forwards, Odion Ighalo and Victor Moses are into the quarterfinals of the Europa League with their respective clubs. Read more

9. NSE: Market gains N21bn amid improved liquidity

The equity segment of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) rose by N21 billion Wednesday, supported by improved liquidity as turnover expanded by 148%, moving from the 154.467 million shares recorded at the last session to 383.289 million. Read more

10. N2bn libel suit against Sowore, three others for allegedly defaming Malami set for hearing September 30

A suit seeking damages to the tune of N2 billion against the publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, Kabir Akingbolu, Sahara Reporters and Vanguard Media Limited, has been fixed to commence on September 30, 2020. Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions