10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Thursday morning, December 23, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you

1. ‘Doing nothing after Buhari’s decision not an option, act fast,’ Saraki rallies National Assembly on electoral bill

The former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, on Wednesday suggested two courses of action to the National Assembly following the refusal of President Muhammadu Buhari to sign the Electoral Act Amendment Bill. Read more

2. Senate fails to override Buhari on Electoral Act, shelves action till January

The Senate on Wednesday failed in their bid to override President Muhammadu Buhari on the Electoral Act Amendment Bill. Read more

3. Again, PDP Reps caucus demands Buhari’s resignation over insecurity, rues President’s refusal to sign electoral bill

Members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Caucus in the House of Representatives on Wednesday demanded the resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari over the worsening insecurity in the country. Read more

4. HURIWA begs Buhari to release Kanu

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, (HURIWA) on Wednesday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to release the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, in order to restore peace in the South-East. Read more

5. Umahi rules out disbandment of South-East security outfit, Ebubeagu

The Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, on Wednesday ruled out the disbandment of the South-East security network, Ebubeagu. Read more

6. Investors lose N75.3bn in eight hours as Nigeria’s stock market slumps by 0.34%

Investors at the Nigerian stock market lost N75.34 billion following the slump in the bourse’s equity capitalization by 0.34 percent on Wednesday. Read more

7. Boeing, Airbus warn on deployment of 5G over safety concerns

Following the approval of the 5 Generation spectrum to MTN Nigeria and Mafab Communication, the world’s two biggest plane makers, Boeing and Airbus, have warned against the deployment of the new network over safety concerns. Read more

8. Hizbah dismisses reports on invitation of newly crowned Miss Nigeria, Garko’s parents

The Kano State Shariah Police, Hizbah Board, has dismissed reports that the newly crowned Miss Nigeria, Shatu Garko, and her parents had been invited for questioning over her participation in the beauty pageant. Read more

9. Nigeria destroys over one million doses of expired COVID-19 vaccines

Nigeria on Wednesday destroyed 1,066,214 doses of expired AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines in Abuja. Read more

10. Digital tokens to replace NIN slip in Nigeria

Digital tokens will replace the old National Identification Number slip and polycarbonate card as means of identification in Nigeria from January 1, 2022. Read more

