10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Thursday morning, December 30, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you

1. ‘You’re a confused traitor,’ IPOB slams Uzodinma

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Wednesday slammed Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, for threatening to release names of the group's financiers.

2. Buhari assures Nigerian manufacturers of improved access to foreign exchange

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday assured Nigerian manufacturers of his radministration's readiness to ease access to foreign exchange for importation of raw materials and machines.

3. ‘Admit your failure, seek help in fight against insecurity or resign,’ Afenifere tells Masari

The Pan-Yoruba socio-political organization, Afenifere, on Wednesday described the Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari's call for Nigerians to acquire arms in a bid to protect themselves from bandits as unfortunate.

4. Al-Mustapha accuses wealthy Nigerians of sponsoring terrorism, banditry

Major Hamza Mustapha, a former Chief Security Officer to the late ex-Head of State, Gen. Sani Abacha, on Wednesday, blamed wealthy Nigerians for the country's insecurity.

5. Nigeria’s tier1 banks make N159bn from Naira devaluation

The widening gap between Naira and dollar has helped Nigeria's five big banks rake in N159 billion additional profit in nine months.

6. Lagos Assembly cautions police on harassment

The Lagos State House of Assembly on Wednesday warned police in the state against harassment of residents.

7. Bandits reportedly kill monarch, four others in Zamfara

Gunmen suspected to be bandits reportedly killed the District Head of Gada town in Bungudu Local Government Area of Zamfara State, Alhaji Umar Bawan-Allah, and four others on Wednesday.

8. Abductors of Plateau monarch demand N500m ransom

Abductors of the Paramount Ruler of Gindri in Mangu local government area of Plateau State, Mr. Charles Mato, have demanded N500 million ransom.

9. Man dies inside tanker while scooping fuel

A 45-year-old tanker driver, Dahiru Aliyu has died inside the compartment of a tanker at the Hotoro NNPC Depot in Kano metropolis, the Kano State Fire Service has said.

10. EPL: Chelsea go second after Brighton draw, Man City extend lead with Brentford win

Chelsea were held to a 1-1 draw by Brighton in a Premier League game at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night.

