10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Thursday morning, December 31, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you

1. 1,016 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 86,576. Deaths, recoveries updated

Nigeria on Wednesday recorded 1,016 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

2. Over 10m children in Nigeria, Burkina Faso, six others face acute malnutrition in 2021 – UNICEF

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said on Wednesday an estimated 10.4 million children in eight countries, including Nigeria, may suffer from acute malnutrition in 2021. Read more

3. FG moves to rescue Nigerian sentenced to death for killing policeman in Saudi Arabia

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) said the Federal Government has commenced moves to save one Sulaimon Olufemi who was sentenced to death in 2002 for killing a police officer in Saudi Arabia. Read more

4. 242 died from Lassa fever in Nigeria this year – NCDC

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said on Wednesday 242 people died from Lassa fever in the country this year. Read more

5. Court upholds INEC deregistration of AUN

Justice Ahmed Mohammed of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Wednesday upheld the deregistration of Alliance for United Nigeria (AUN) by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). Read more

Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Wednesday morning, December 30, 2020

6. NSE: BUA Cement, Int’l Breweries, Eterna drive gains as market sustains positive profile

The equity section of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) maintained its positive momentum on Wednesday as the market added N213.373 billion. Read more

7. Oil prices rise on hopes of higher demand, Bonny Light up $0.42

Oil prices advanced on Wednesday, boosted by a COVID-19 stimulus package in the United States and a decrease in crude oil stockpiles. Read more

8. Naira depreciates across forex market segments after resumption from yuletide holiday

Naira weakened across various segments of the currency market on Tuesday as commercial activities resumed following a two-day holiday observed on Friday and Monday in celebration of Christmas. Read more

9. Default on collateralised loans worsened in fourth-quarter –CBN

The incidence of default on secured credit aggravated between October and December, with lenders expecting no improvement in the trend in the first quarter of 2021, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) said on Monday. Read more

10. Real Madrid held at Elche as Atletico end 2020 top of La Liga

The top of the Spanish La Liga will be occupied by Atletico Madrid when the league resumes in the New Year after they defeated Getafe on Wednesday. Read more