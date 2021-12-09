10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Thursday morning, December 9, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you

1. Reps to probe non-appearance of CBN, AMCON for budget defence

The House of Representatives on Wednesday, resolved to commence investigations into the non-appearance of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) and the Nigerian Security Printing and Minting Company for the 2022 budget defence. Read more

2. Third Force to set up shadow govt with Utomi as president. See cabinet

Leaders of conscience under the umbrella of the Third Force Movement, initiated by the National Consultative Front (NCFront) has concluded plans to intervene in what they described as Nigeria’s growing misrule and national confusion. Read more

3. HURIWA berates Gov Umahi over alleged death of five engineers in Ebonyi

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) on Wednesday berated the Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, over what it said, was the premature announcement of the deaths of five missing site engineers in Effium, in the Ohaukwu Local Government Area of the state. Read more

4. Obey court judgments or face contempt proceedings, SERAP warns Buhari govt

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has warned the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government to take meaningful steps to implement several judgments it obtained against the Federal Government, to raise money to fund the budget, reduce the growing level of borrowing, and address the escalating rule of law crisis in the country. Read more

5. CJN cautions security agents on harassment of judges

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Tanko Muhammad, on Wednesday, cautioned security and agencies over the increasing harassment of judicial officers in the country. Read more

6. After over one month of spill, Aiteo finally shuts leaking oil well in Nembe, Bayelsa community

The Aiteo Eastern Exploration and Production Company on Wednesday shut down the leaking well at Oil Mining Lease (OML) in Nembe swamps in Bayelsa. Read more

7. Investors pocket N217.1bn as Nigeria’s capital market resurgence continues

Investors at the Nigerian capital market gained N217.19 billion on Wednesday as the bourse continued its resurgence after a difficult few days. Read more

8. Perpetrators of Sokoto attack will not go unpunished – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday expressed sadness over the gruesome murder of travellers by bandits at Isa local government area of the state. Read more

9. Sokoto confirms death of 23 passengers in bandits’ attack

The Sokoto State government on Wednesday confirmed that 23 travellers were killed by bandits during an attack in Isa local government area of the state. Read more

10. Chelsea held by Zenit as Juve win Champions League group with Malmo victory

Defending champions Chelsea failed to seal top spot in group H after they were held to a 3-3 draw by Zenit St Petersburg in their final Champions League group game. Read more

