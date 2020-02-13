10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers Thursday morning, February 13, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will make your Thursday morning, February 13, 2020

1. Buhari to Borno residents: Boko Haram militants aided by locals

The President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday told people of Borno State that the Boko Haram insurgents or any of their factions cannot carry out attacks on the people without insiders’ connivance. The President, who was on a sympathy visit to the state over the Boko Haram attack which killed 30 stranded travelers at Auno in Konduga local Government area, insisted that success against the terrorists could not be achieved without good intelligence and support of the people. Read more

2. Boko Haram attacks Maiduguri after Buhari’s visit

Sporadic gunshots suspected to have been carried out by Boko Haram fighters rocked the Jiddari Polo general area of Maiduguri, Borno State, on Wednesday evening. The incident occurred a few hours after President Muhammadu Buhari visited Borno to sympathise with the government and people of the state over last Sunday’s terror attack that killed 30 stranded travelers in Auno Town. Jiddari Polo General Area is located south of the Maiduguri metropolis and a few metres away from the 21 Armoured Barracks, Giwa. Read more

3. Borno residents boo Buhari over unending Boko Haram attack

A crowd of Borno residents on Wednesday booed President Muhammadu Buhari during his visit to Borno State to commiserate with the people over last Sunday’s attack on stranded travelers by Boko Haram fighters. At least 30 persons were killed by the marauders.

In viral videos on Twitter, residents, including children, were seen expressing their disapproval as the President’s convoy drove past the state capital, Maiduguri. They were heard chanting, “Bama yi! Bama so! (We don’t want! We are not doing!)” Read more

4. Court orders Adamawa lawmaker’s arrest for contempt

Magistrate Daniel John of the Yola Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday ordered the arrest of the lawmaker representing Song constituency in the Adamawa State House of Assembly, Simon Isa, over his failure to appear before the court. The magistrate gave the order on following the refusal of the lawmaker to appear before the court for allegedly cheating a businessman of N490,000. The magistrate ordered Isa’s arrest after confirming from the court registrar that he was personally served with the court summons in the criminal trial. Read more

5. Reps urge Buhari to declare state of emergency on insecurity

The House of Representatives on Wednesday asked President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately declare a state of emergency on the security situation in the country. The state of emergency clause, as approved by the House, came as an amendment to a motion on the recurring killings across the country, proposed by the House Minority Leader, Godwin Elumelu. The House also urged the President to raise the morale of troops battling terrorists in the North East. Read more

6. Senate to consider 2014 confab report in constitution review

The Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, said on Wednesday the Senate Committee on review of the 1999 Constitution would consider recommendations of the 2014 constitutional conference initiated by ex-President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration. Omo-Agege, who is also the chairman of the committee stated this at the inauguration of a 56 -member committee by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan. He said the committee would consider the recommendations of the 2014 Constitutional Conference and the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai-led committee on restructuring. Read more

7. Buhari’s daughter has not secured employment with PPPRA – Presidency

The Presidency on Wednesday dismissed as malicious, report that President Muhammadu Buhari’s daughter, Zahra, has secured employment with the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA). The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said in a statement that the President’s daughter was not in the employ of PPPRA. Read more

8. Students from 19 states wrote examinations on credit – NECO

The Director of Finance and Administration, National Examination Council (NECO), Dr. Jacob Ekele, said on Wednesday the body conducted examinations for students in 19 states on credit. He also said Zamfara topped the list of states owing the examination body with over N1billion debt. Ekele stated these at a meeting with the House of Representatives Committee on Finance in Abuja. Read more

9. Ogun govt approves Amotekun bill

The Ogun State Government on Wednesday approved the proposal for the creation of the South West Security Network, Amotekun, in the state. The approval, according to a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the state governor, Kunle Somorin, was given at the State Executive Council meeting held at the Executive Chamber of the Governor’s office in Oke Mosan, Abeokuta. According to the statement, the state Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Adegbolahan Adeniran, said the presentation of the bill before the state council followed the earlier approval by the Attorney Generals and Commissioners of Justice of the six Southwest states. Read more

10. NLC demands immediate release of detained journalist Agba Jalingo

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has joined the fray in demanding for the immediate release of the publisher of an online publication, Cross River Watch, Mr. Agba Jalingo from detention. Jalingo has been in detention since August 22, 2019, reportedly on the orders of the Cross River State Government. This has however been denied by Governor Ben Ayade, who said the journalist is being prosecuted for planning to topple the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari. Read more

