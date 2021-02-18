10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Thursday morning, February 18, 2021 | Ripples Nigeria

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you

1. Nigerian govt’s capacity to rescue abducted Kagara students not in doubt – APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) said on Wednesday the Federal Government’s capacity to end criminals’ attacks on soft targets was not in doubt. Read more

2. FG completed 29 road interventions in Nigeria’s institutions – Fashola

The Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola said on Wednesday the Federal Government has so far completed 29 road interventions in various tertiary institutions across the country. Read more

3. 869 new COVID-19 infections take Nigeria’s total caseload to 149,369. Deaths, recoveries updated

Nigeria on Wednesday recorded 869 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

4. DEVELOPING STORY: Niger govt says only 27 students, 22 teachers of Kagara school abducted

The government of Niger State says only 27 students and 12 teachers of Government Science College, Kagara, may have been abducted by bandits who stormed the school. Read more

5. Tension in PDP as NWC considers sack of Secondus as national chairman

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday held a meeting to deliberate on the way forward for the party towards 2023. Read more

6. Court orders banks to block Shell’s accounts over alleged $2.7bn oil theft

Justice Oluremi Oguntoyinbo of the Federal High Court, Lagos, on Wednesday granted an interim Mareva injunction known as a freezing injunction directing commercial banks to block accounts belonging to Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC). Read more

7. More troubles as Naira inches closer to N500/$1

The Naira depreciated against the dollar to close at N478/$1 at the black market on Wednesday, data posted on abokiFX.com, a website that collates parallel market rates in Lagos showed. Read more

8. NSE: Investors lose N15.19bn in stock market

Investors lose over N15.19 billion at the close of trading on the floor of the Nigeria Stock Exchange (NSE) on Wednesday. Read more

9. NFF wants Falcons to win world titles as coach Waldrum officially signs contract

Randy Waldrum on Wednesday officially signed his contract with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) as head coach of the Nigeria women’s football team, the Super Falcons. Read more

10. D’Tigers become first team to qualify for 2021 FIBA Afrobasket

Nigeria men’s basketball team, D’Tigers have become the first team to qualify for the 2021 FIBA Afrobasket Championship. Read more

