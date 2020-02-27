10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers Thursday morning, February 27, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will make your Thursday morning, February 27, 2020

1. EFCC arrests ex-Kano speaker for alleged N1.5bn fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) on Wednesday arrested a former Speaker of the Kano State House of Assembly, Isyaku Ali Danja, for alleged abuse of office and misappropriation of public funds. The funds, the EFCC claimed, were meant for constituency projects. Danja’s arrest followed a petition filed by the state government, alleging that funds meant for payment of tax liabilities to Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) were diverted and misappropriated to the tune of N1.5 billion. Read more

2. Buhari approves monitoring committee for NNDC

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday approved the composition of a monitoring committee for the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC). The development was In line with the provisions of Part V1, Section 21 of NDDC Establishment Act. A statement released by Femi Adesina, Buhari’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, listed members if the committee to include the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio as chairman, Minister of State, Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Omotayo Alasoadura, member, and Olusola Adesola, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, member. Read more

3. Aerial vehicles soon to be deployed for border security —Fashola

The Federal Government of Nigeria has declared that it would soon deploy aerial vehicles to survey the Trans-African region to enhance border security. This was revealed on Wednesday at a meeting in Abuja by the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, who stated that the first phase of the project will stretch from the Lagos-Abuja corridor to Ivory Coast. Read more

4. 9BN NBC FRAUD: Court throws out motion to unfreeze defendant’s account

A Federal High Court, Abuja presided over by Justice Mojisola Giwa-Ogunbanjo, on Wednesday struck out the application of Patrick Are, who is the second defendant in the trial of former director-general of National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), Emeka Mba, and four others for alleged N2.9 billion fraud. Are, through his counsel, I.F, Chude, had filed a motion on February 17, 2020, seeking to unfreeze his account. The court sacked the motion on the grounds that it lacked merit, noting also that it was civil in nature in a matter that was gravely criminal. Read more

5. IHEDIOHA: PDP claims APC mounting pressure on S’Court over Imo governorship ruling

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of mounting pressure on the Supreme Court to restrain itself from reversing the judgment on the Imo State governorship election. In a statement by its national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, PDP said the APC was doing that despite supposed obvious mistakes in that judgment, that “is now threatening the stability of our nation.” Read more

Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers Wednesday morning, February 26, 2020

6. PDP governors meet in Abuja

Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) met in Abuja on Wednesday. The meeting took place at the Sokoto Governor’s lodge in Asokoro, Abuja, deliberated on key party issues including the imminent verdict of the Supreme Court on the Imo State governorship election. The party had approached the Supreme Court to reverse its decision to sack Emeka Ihedioha as governor of Imo State. The apex court is expected to rule on the party’s application very soon. Read more

7. Court adjourns Abba Moro’s fraud trial till March 25

The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Wednesday adjourned the corruption trial of a former Minister of Interior, Abba Moro till March 25. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned Moro for alleged money laundering and procurement fraud to the tune of N675 million. Read more

8. Supreme Court fines Babalola, Olanipekun N60m for filing ‘vexatious applications’ on Bayelsa ruling

The Supreme Court on Wednesday fined two Senior Advocates of Nigeria, Chief Afe Babalola and Chief Wole Olanipekun, N30 million each for agreeing to file an application for the review of its judgment on Bayelsa governorship election. Justice Amina Augie, who announced the fine while reading the judgment in the applications for a review of its February 13, 2020 judgment on the Bayelsa election, regretted that the duo who are “very senior” lawyers took the responsibility for filing the applications. Read more

9. 2023: Tinubu has all it takes to lead Nigeria, APC chieftain declares

The national leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been declared fit enough to become president of Nigeria ahead of the 2023 general elections. The declaration was made late on Tuesday by the newly-elected Secretary of State Party, Lanre Ogunyemi (Secretary), who also added that Tinubu’s commitment, resourcefulness and pedigree puts him in good stead to lead Nigeria in the next dispensation. Read more

10. Soldier kills four colleagues, self in Borno

A Nigerian Army corporal attached to Operation Lafiya Dole on Wednesday killed four of his colleagues and injured two others. The corporal also shot himself during the shocking incident which happened at an Army Base in the Malam Fatori area of Borno State. According to the army, injured soldiers had been rushed to a military hospital in Maiduguri and are in a stable condition. Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions