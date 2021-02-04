10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Thursday morning, February 4, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.

1. CAN cautions DSS against politicising Nigeria’s security

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on Wednesday cautioned the Department of State Services (DSS) against playing politics with the country’s security. Read more

2. 1,138 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 134,690. Deaths, recoveries updated

Nigeria on Wednesday recorded 1,138 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

3. APC registration exercise unnecessary, waste of funds – Akande

The pioneer National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Bisi Akande, on Wednesday, described the ongoing registration and revalidation exercise in the party as unnecessary and a waste of funds. Read more

4. EFCC quizzes ex-gov Yari for alleged illegal dealings

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday quizzed a former governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari, over alleged illegal financial dealings. Read more

5. Nigerian govt issues licences to 20 new private universities

The Federal Government on Wednesday granted provisional licences to 20 new private universities in the country. Read more

6. NSE: Ardova rallies to top gainers list as GTBank makes losers list

Ardova Plc rebounded after previous day loss to lead the top gainers chart at close of market on Wednesday. The Nigerian Stock Exchange closed trading with a market capitalisation of N21.97 trillion. Read more

7. Cutix founder, Uzodike, strengthens grip on firm with acquisition of more shares

Cutix founder, Gilbert Uzodike, has acquired more shares in the electronic company weeks after Cutix released its earnings forecast for the fourth quarter of 2020. Read more

8. Globacom, 9mobile performances fail to meet industry standards in 19 states –NCC report

Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has revealed that network providers, Globacom and 9mobile, failed to meet the industry’s key performance indicators (KPI) in 19 states, while their rival, Airtel struggled with one state; Ogun State. Read more

9. Nigerian govt’s inability to curb economic challenges will make 15m Nigerians poorer —World Bank

World Bank Senior Economist, Gloria Joseph-Raji, has said Nigerian government’s inability to curb economic challenges will make 15 to 20 million Nigerians poorer by 2022. Read more

10. Iheanacho scores as Leicester beat Aina’s Fulham; Iwobi stars in Everton victory

Super Eagles forward, Kelechi Iheanacho was on target for Leicester City in their 2-0 victory over Fulham in the Premier League on Wednesday. Read more

