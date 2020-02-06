10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers Thursday morning, February 6, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will make your Thursday morning.

1. Northern group unveils region’s version of Amotekun, ‘Shege-Ka-Fasa’

The Coalition of Northern Group (CNG) on Wednesday announced the establishment of a regional security outfit known as “Shege-Ka-Fasa.” Shege-Ka-Fasa is the North’s version of Amotekun, the South West security network put together by six governors to tackle kidnapping, banditry and other criminalities in the region. The spokesman of the CNG, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, who announced the establishment of the security outfit at a news conference in Kaduna, said the group had written to the Northern States Governors’ Forum (NSGF) to support the initiative. Read more

2. Nigeria Police claim ‘250 Ansaru militants’ killed in Kaduna forest

At least 250 Ansaru fighters were killed on Wednesday after police raided the terror group hideouts in Kaduna. The Force Spokesman, Frank Mba, who disclosed this in a statement, said the terrorists opened fire on the police helicopter that raided their hideout. He said the operation started in the early hours of the day in the terror group’s operational camp located in Kuduru forest, Birnin Gwari. According to him, the militants used “sophisticated anti-aircraft rifles and GPMG” during the attack. Read more

3. Presidency to CAN: Desist from misinforming Nigerians

The Presidency on Wednesday urged the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) not to divide the country with wrong information dissemination. The two parties had exchanged words in recent times over killings by Boko Haram terrorists and other criminal elements in the land. President Muhammadu Buhari had claimed on Monday that over 90 percent of Boko Haram victims were Muslims. Read more

4. Ihedioha approaches Supreme Court to review ruling on Imo election

A former governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha, on Wednesday asked the Supreme Court to set aside its January 14 judgment on the state governorship election. The apex court in the ruling sacked Ihedioha and declared Hope Uzodinma as the duly elected governor of the state. The state former Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Ndukwe Nnawuchi (SAN), disclosed this to journalists in Abuja. Nwawuchi said Ihedioha and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) filed an application before the apex court and asked it to set aside the January 14 judgment “on grounds of nullity.” Read more

5. Army inaugurates court martial panel to try 8 soldiers in Sokoto

The acting General Officer Commanding, 8 Division of the Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Aminu Bande, on Wednesday inaugurated a court martial panel to handle the prosecution of nine soldiers for various offences. While inaugurating the court martial panel at the Giginya Army Barracks Sokoto, Brig. Gen. Bande said: “The conduct of military trials is to deal with matters that pertain directly to the discipline, efficiency and morale of the military. Read more

6. Buhari’s govt lacks capacity to tackle insecurity – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday described President Muhammadu Buhari’s remark that the majority of Boko Haram victims are Muslims, as a divisive statement capable of endangering peace in the land. The President had said in his column as a guest writer for Christianity Today, that 90 percent of the Boko Haram victims are Muslims. He said: “It is the reality that some 90 percent of all Boko Haram’s victims have been Muslims. They include a copycat abduction of over 100 Muslim schoolgirls, along with their single Christian classmate; shootings inside mosques, and the murder of two prominent Imams.” Read more

7. Ogun to pay N30,500 as minimum wage

The Ogun State government has agreed to pay N30,500 as minimum wage for workers in the state with effect from last month. The decision was taken at the end of a meeting between the state government delegation led by the Head of Service, Amope Chokor and representatives of the organised labour in the state. In a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by the representatives of organised labour which comprised the Joint Negotiating Council (JNC), Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress ( TUC) and the government delegation, both parties also agreed on the Consequential Adjustment for the different categories of workers. Read more

8. Unavailability of exhibits stalls ex-Lagos speaker’s money laundering trial

Unavailability of exhibits stalled the money laundering trial of a former Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Adeyemi Ikuforiji, at the Federal High Court on Wednesday. Justice Mohammed Liman subsequently adjourned the trial till March 18. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned the former speaker for allegedly laundering N338.8 million. He was arraigned on a 54-count charge of money laundering alongside his former Personal Assistant, Oyebode Atoyebi. Read more

9. Jigawa gov swears-in new head of service, others

Governor Muhammad Badaru of Jigawa State, on Wednesday swore in Hussaini Kila as the new Head of Service (HoS) of the state civil service as well as 12 appointed permanent secretaries. The new appointees are Maigari Muhammad, Sule Gwaram, Ado Maigari, Alhassan Marke, Muhammad Bello and Gambo Mallam, Lawan Buba, Tijjani Usman, Adamu Muhammad, Salisu Mu’azu, Lawan Aliyu and Muhammad Muhammad, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported. Read more

10. Edo govt demolishes Oshiomhole ally’s hotel

The Edo State Government on Wednesday demolished T. Latifa Hotel owned by Mr. Tony Adun also known as Kabaka, for violating building regulations. The hotel which is located in Ugbor-Amagba area of Oredo local government area of the state was reduced to rubbles after bulldozers and caterpillars mobilized to the site by the state government pulled down the structure Security operatives also mounted guard to ensure the exercise was not disrupted by thugs loyal to Adun, who is believed to be a staunch supporter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole. Read more

