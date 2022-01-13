10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Thursday morning, January 13

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you

1. Nigeria lifts Twitter suspension after 222 days

The Federal Government on Wednesday lifted the suspension of the microblogging platform, Twitter. Read More

2. February date for national convention sacrosanct – APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday rejected the reports on the postponement of its national convention. Read More

3. ‘Niger Delta resources don’t belong to Nigeria,’ Afenifere tells Obasanjo

The Yoruba socio-political organization, Afenifere, on Wednesday former President Olusegun Obasanjo over his remarks on resource control in the Niger Delta. Read More

4. Senate to address Nigeria’s revenue challenges – Lawan

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, said on Wednesday the Senate would tackle the country’s revenue challenges and reduce the Federal Government’s dependence on external borrowings. Read More

5. Soyinka dismisses reports on endorsement of candidates for 2023 elections

The Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, on Wednesday dismssed reports on the endorsement of certain candidates ahead of the 2023 elections. Read More

6. My govt will not relent in fight against bandits – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari said on Wednesday he would not relent in the fight against bandits causing mayhem in Zamfara and other states in the country. Read More

7. Two Borno LGAs under Boko Haram control – Gov Zulum

Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, said on Wednesday two local government areas in the state are currently under the control of Boko Haram insurgents. Read More

8. ALLEGED TREASON: Kanu wants British representatives to observe court’s proceedings

The Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, on Wednesday asked the British government to send delegates to monitor proceedings during his January 18 trial at the Federal High Court, Abuja. Read More

9. Nigeria loses N635.8bn from Twitter ban, ranks second worst from internet shutdown globally

Nigeria lost a whopping N635.8 billion during the 222-day shutdown of the microblogging platform, Twitter, in the country. Read More

10. Real Madrid reach Super Cup final with thrilling extra-time win over Barcelona

Real Madrid have reached the final of the Spanish Super Cup after beating Barcelona 3-2 after extra time on Wednesday night. Read More

