10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Thursday morning, January 14, 2021

1. 1,398 new COVID-19 infections take Nigeria’s total caseload to 103,999. Deaths, recoveries updated

Nigeria on Wednesday recorded 1,398 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

2. ‘Allow Kukah to practice his faith, politics,’ Presidency cautions Islamic group

The presidency on Wednesday urged the Muslim Solidarity Forum and other Islamic groups in the country to allow the Catholic Archbishop of the Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Kukah, to practice his faith and politics without any hindrance. Read more

3. COVID-19: PDP demands PTF dissolution over alleged incompetence

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday demanded the immediate dissolution of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 over alleged incompetence. Read more

4. Military kills scores of Boko Haram fighters in Borno

The Air Task Force component of Operation Lafiya Dole on Tuesday killed scores of Boko Haram fighters in the Mainok area of Borno State. Read more

5. Gunmen disrupt NIN enrollment in Rivers

Gunmen suspected to be cultists on Wednesday disrupted the National Identity Number (NIN) enrollment at the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) office in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. Read more

6. Stock Market rally continues as investors gain N23.58bn on Wednesday

Nigerian Stocks at the third trading session of the week again close on a positive note, as All Share Index advanced on Wednesday by 0.11% to 40,341.05 index points driven by price appreciation in Mobil, BOCGAS, and SEPLAT. Read more

7. Ardova Plc in bid to buy Enyo Retail outlets

Ardova Plc (AP) a downstream player has announced that it is in talks with the shareholders of Enyo Retail and Supply Limited relating to acquire the company before the end of Q1 2021, in a deal that will see the company expand its footprints in the downstream market. Read more

8. Nigerians raise concerns as NRC kicks off test booking for e-tickets on Abuja-Kaduna train service

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) says it has commenced e-ticketing for train services on the Abuja-Kaduna route. Read more

9. Nigerian stocks rise 0.36% with 26 gainers against 20 losers

The Nigerian stock market rose by 0.36% as the All share index moved from 40,150.78 to 40,295.95 largely driven by the advancements in the shares of insurance and industrial goods stocks. In total, 26 stocks gained against 20 losers. Read more

10. German Cup holders, Bayern knocked out by second-tier Holstein Kiel

Defending champions, Bayern Munich were stunned in the second round of the German Cup by a second-tier club, Holstein Kiel. Read more

