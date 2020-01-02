10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers Thursday morning, January 2, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you this Thursday morning.

1. I’ll not be available for future elections, Buhari says in New Year letter to Nigerians. Does he have a choice?

President Muhammadu Buhari has said he would not be available to stand for the 2023 presidential elections, saying he would be standing down in 2023. According to the President, who made the declaration in a New Year letter to Nigerians, he would not also be available for future elections in the country. Buhari, who started his second tenure in office on May 29, 2019, however said he would ensure that the electoral process is strengthened both in Nigeria and across the region, where several ECOWAS members go to the polls this year. Read more

2. Northern governors to work with Buhari to combat poverty, illiteracy, insecurity

The Northern governors would continue working closely with President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure meaningful development of the region and the country as a whole, Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, said on Wednesday. Lalong, who is also the Chairman of the Northern Governors’ Forum, in a New Year message issued in Jos, called for a collective resolution to build a more united, prosperous and equitable country. Read more

3. Nigerian govt assaulted rule of law in 2019 —NBA

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) on Wednesday decried the “horrifying assault” on the rule of law by the Federal Government last year. The NBA in a New Year message signed by its National President, Mr. Paul Usoro (SAN) lamented that rule of law was persistently assaulted and laid prostrate by the Executive through its “misbehaviors and high-handedness.” The body warned that it would be impossible for peace and justice to reign in any country that continues to pay lip service to the rule of law. Read more

4. PDP asks Buhari to issue fresh New Year message to Nigerians

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Wednesday described President Muhammadu Buhari’s New Year message as completely uninspiring, tasteless, repetitive, vacuous, saying it failed to “galvanize any form of hope” for a despairing nation like Nigeria. The party also asked Buhari to withdraw the “unnecessary remark” about his intention to stand down from the exalted seat in 2023, saying the President and the All Progressives Congress (APC) would have no other option than to leave office in 2023. Read more

5. No agreement yet with Ondo govt on minimum wage —NLC

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Ondo State Council, said on Wednesday the organised labour had not reached any agreement with the state government on the implementation of the new N30,000 minimum wage.

The NLC chairman in the state, Sunday Adeleye-Oluwole, in his New Year message to the workers, said the Ondo State government set up a negotiation team in November last year and negotiation was still ongoing on the matter. He said no compromise had been reached with government on the payment of minimum wage for Ondo State workers. Read more

Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers Wednesday morning, January 1, 2020

6. Military should be motivated to crush ISWAP, Boko Haram —Archbishop

The Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, Rev. Alfred Martins, said on Wednesday the groups, Boko Haram, Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) and other terror gangs were holding Nigeria to ransom. Martins, who spoke at the celebration of the 53rd World Day of Peace at the Holy Cross Cathedral, Lagos, said the military and other security agents should be motivated to crush Boko Haram, ISWAP, kidnappers and rogue herdsmen terrorising Nigerians. Read more

7. Buhari, APC have planted landmines that will explode in 2020 —Secondus

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has sounded a note of warning to Nigerians to expect a gloomy New Year under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari. In his New Year message to Nigerians, Secondus warned that President Muhammadu Buhari and his party, the All Progressive Congress (APC) have laid landmines that may explode and ground the country in 2020. Read more

8. We don’t trust Buhari to keep promise of not seeking third term—CAN

Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on Wednesday reacted to President Muhammadu Buhari’s New Year message to Nigerians, saying it was neither eye-catching nor impressive. The Christian body faulted the President’s position on security, economy, and rule of law, stressing that his speech contradicted the realities experienced in the country in these areas last year.

CAN said it would treat the President’s declaration of his intention to stand down from politics in 2023 as mere political rhetoric, adding he had made similar promises in the past but recanted his words when the time for action presented itself. Read more

9. ‘I was trained to destroy my opponents’ —Gov El-Rufai’s Son

The son of Kaduna State Governor, Bello El-Rufai, said Wednesday he was trained to destroy his opponents. He stated this on his Twitter handle —@B_ELRUFAI —while responding to those questioning him on the arrest of a former senator representing Kaduna Central senatorial district, Shehu Sani, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). The EFCC arrested Sani on Tuesday for allegedly collecting $10,000 from a businessman under the guise of helping the man to resolve his problem with the anti-graft agency. Read more

10. NAF redeploys 76 senior officers in fresh shake-up (SEE LIST)

The Nigerian Air Force Wednesday redeployed 76 senior officers to other areas within the Force to enhance operational efficiency. At least 36 Air Vice Marshals and 40 Air Commodores including Branch Chiefs, Air Officers Commanding and commandants of tri-service institutions were affected in the exercise.

The NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, said in a statement that the redeployment followed the recent promotion of some senior officers to the next higher ranks as well as the retirement of some senior officers. Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions