10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers Thursday morning, January 23, 2020

1. My trial will expose illegalities going on in Nigeria —Adoke

A former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Adoke, on Wednesday said that his trial will give Nigerians an opportunity to know the persecution and illegalities going on in the country. Adoke, whose arraignment over the Malabu oil scam by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) could not go on as planned on Wednesday, spoke to journalists at the premises of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Gwagwalada division, saying he was ready to defend himself of the multiple charges filed against him. His arraignment, alongside four others could not go on because of the failure of the EFCC to serve the charges on some of the defendants, including Adoke, as the presiding judge, Justice Idris Kitigi was forced to adjourn the arraignment till today (Thursday). Read more

2. EXPLAINER: A beginner’s guide to Tinubu’s position on AMOTEKUN

In a 33-paragraph statement regarding the propriety or otherwise of Amotekun, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu took a middle course in what many have termed a careful move not to hurt his future political interests. Did he prevaricate unduly? You be the judge.

Amotekun should be seen as a “limited, inoffensive addition to security” Those who don’t agree with (1) “have taken themselves upon a madcap excursion.“ If you believe the Federal Government “seeks to terribly suppress the Southwest,” then you “have also lost your compass.” If you fall into categories (2) and (3), then you “have sunken into the dark recesses of fear and political paranoia that can undo a nation if such sentiments are allowed to gestate”. Most critics are enjoying blissful ignorance because they have the “vaguest notion about Amotekun or equally ignorant of its provisions.” Read more

3. AMOTEKUN: Ohanaeze youths want return of Bakassi Boys with new code name

To check rising cases of kidnapping, banditry, armed robbery and other criminalities in the country, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide has proposed the return of the proscribed Bakassi Vigilant groups as a regional security outfit. The group which is seeking a partnership between Governors in the South East, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and Movement for the Actualization of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) in the formation of a regional security outfit recommended a new code name for the proposed outfit. The proposed regional outfit to be known as Otawike, the OYC, said in a statement would be a non-arms-bearing and intelligent gathering outfit put together for the territorial protection of South East. Read more

4. Uzodinma set to launch Imo’s version of Amotekun

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, on Wednesday, hinted on plans to launch the state’s version of Operation Amotekun to confront the activities of criminals in the state. The governor, stated this in his first broadcast as governor, also declaring that he would flush out internet fraudsters popularly known as ‘yahoo yahoo boys’ from the state. He also launched Operation Flush Out Criminals, to tackle kidnapping and all forms of crimes in the state. Read more

5. We won’t react to speculations on US travel restrictions – Presidency

THE Presidency said on Wednesday that it would not react to speculation that Nigeria is among the countries in Africa, Asia, and Eastern Europe being considered for travel restrictions by the United States government. The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said in a statement the Federal Government would wait to watch the unfolding events on the matter. Read more

6. Diezani will not escape prosecution – Magu

The acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, promised on Wednesday the former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke, would be repatriated to Nigeria for prosecution. He said the flamboyant ex-minister would not escape justice for her misdeeds while she presided over the nation’s petroleum ministry. Magu stated these Ibadan while fielding questions from journalists during his working visit to the Commission’s zonal office in the Oyo State capital. Read more

7. INVESTIGATION… Kaduna community where children learn under trees, with no facilities despite N160m budget for classrooms

Despite the state’s recent declaration of free education for kids in primary and secondary school in Kaduna State, a community still hosts a school that scares children from wanting to attend school. Though funds have been budgeted for classrooms and facilities for them, they still learn under trees with no facilities for convenience. Read more

8. Boko Haram kills one army officer, seven soldiers in Borno ambush

Boko Haram terrorists in Nigeria’s North-East have killed an army officer and seven soldiers. They were reportedly killed in a confrontation between the Nigerian troops and the insurgents in Mainok, located 60 kilometres from Maiduguri, Borno State. It was gathered on Wednesday that the incident happened about 1:00pm on Tuesday following an ambush on 156 Task Force Battalion of Nigerian Army. By the time troops repelled the attackers, sources said an army officer, and seven soldiers had been killed, five other soldiers were wounded with two missing. Read more

9. EFCC will be harder on treasury looters, economic saboteurs this year – Magu

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) would be “harder” on treasury looters economic saboteurs this year, its chairman said on Wednesday. Magu, who disclosed this to journalists during his official visit to Ibadan, Oyo State, office of the EFCC, said the Commission recorded an unprecedented success last year. Read more

10. We have failed Nigerians as leaders – Ortom

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, said on Wednesday present crop of leaders have failed Nigerians in the discharge of their responsibilities and urged the people to pray fervently for the leaders. Ortom spoke when he hosted the leadership of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Benue State chapter, who paid him a courtesy visit in Makurdi, the state capital. He condoled with the Christian community over the execution of the chairman of CAN in Michika local government area of Adamawa State, Rev. Lawan Andimi, by Boko Haram fighters, saying the development was a source of concern for all discerning minds in the country. Read more

