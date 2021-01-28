10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Thursday morning, January 28, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you

1. ‘Be patriotic, serve Nigeria well,’ Buhari charges new service chiefs

President Muhammad Buhari on Wednesday charged the new service chiefs to be patriotic and serve the country well. Read more

2. FG to evacuate 802 Nigerians from Saudi Arabia this week

The Federal Government will evacuate 802 Nigerians from Saudi Arabia this week. Read more

3. COVID-19: Use of face masks in public now mandatory as Buhari signs new regulation

President, Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday signed the Coronavirus Disease Health Protection 2021 which made the use of face masks in public places mandatory, among other measures to curtail further spread of COVID-19. Read more

4. NASS halts Health Ministry from spending N10bn for local production of COVID-19 vaccine

Unhappy with the Health Ministry’s lack of specific plan on the local production of COVID-19 vaccine, the National Assembly has asked the ministry to suspend spending the N10 billion released to it for vaccine production. Read more

5. Soyinka faults Buhari’s govt on anti-corruption war, says it has run out of steam

Nobel laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, on Wednesday said the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has run out of steam in its fight against corruption in the country. Read more

Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Wednesday morning, January 27, 2021

6. NSE: Investors rack up N180.88bn on Wednesday

Nigerian stocks posted a third consecutive day of gains on Wednesday as the All-Share Index advanced further by 0.83% to close the day’s trading at 41,930.73 index points. Read more

7. Nigeria’s non-oil income hits N14.43tr in 6 years

Nigeria made about N14.43 trillion from Value Added Tax (VAT) and Company Income Tax (CIT) in six years from 2015-2020, an analysis of data published today by the National Bureau of Statistics has shown. Read more

8. CBN shares N2tn to households, businesses as Covid-19 stimulus package

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) says it has disbursed a total of N2 trillion through its various intervention programmes, as at January 2021. Read more

9. STOCKS: Domestic investors dwarf foreigners by N700.7bn in 2020

Domestic investors outperformed foreign investors by N700.7 billion as total domestic transaction in Nigeria equity market rose to N1.43 trillion in 2020 as more Nigerians channel their savings to capital markets in search of better return. Read more

10. Ndidi injured, Iheanacho benched, Iwobi subbed on as Leicester, Everton play draw

Super Eagles trio of Kelechi Iheanacho, Wilfred Ndidi and Alex Iwobi all featured in different categories as Leicester City and Everton clashed in the Premier League. Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions