10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Thursday morning, January 7, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you

1. Kano govt ends payment of N30,000 minimum wage

The Kano State Government has cancelled the payment of N30,000 as minimum wage and has reverted to N18,000, an official of the government has said. Read more

2. We generated N1.5tn in 2020 —Nigeria Customs

The Nigeria Customs Service on Wednesday announced that it generated the sum of N1,562,115,419,216.32 for the year 2020. Read more

3. Lagos govt engages forensic experts to investigate Lekki shootings

The Lagos State government has engaged the services of forensic experts to investigate the shooting of #ENDSARS protesters by soldiers at the Lekki Tollgate in October last year. Read more

4. ‘Obaseki graduated from UI in 1979, his certificate not forged,’ Registrar tells court

The Deputy Chief Registrar, Legal Affairs, University of Ibadan, Abayomi Ajayi, said on Wednesday the Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, graduated from the institution in 1979. Read more

5. Southern-Middle Belt Forum appoints Nwodo as national coordinator

The outgoing President-General of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, John Nnia Nwodo, has been appointed the national coordinator of Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF). Read more

6. NSE: BOC Gas, Flour Mills, Zenith steer N36bn rally

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) bounced back on Wednesday, partly reversing Tuesday’s loss as investors’ hunger for mid-cap stocks dominantly drove recovery. Read more

7. Oil prices hit 11-month peak as Saudi promises production cut

Oil prices climbed to their peak in 11 months on Wednesday, following Saudi Arabia’s decision to slash output to a lower-than-expected level during talks between the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies led by Russia. Read more

8. Nigerian government to repay $500m Eurobond

The Director-General of the Debt Management Office (DMO), Patience Oniha, said on Wednesday the Federal Government planned to repay a $500million Eurobond with funds raised from a domestic bond offering held in the last quarter of 2020. Read more

9. Badagry deep seaport will transform Nigeria to West Africa maritime hub – NIMASA

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency ( NIMASA) said on Tuesday the Badagry deep seaport project would transform Nigeria into a West African maritime hub. Read more

10. SERIE A: Juve inflict first defeat of season on Milan; Inter’s unbeaten run ended

Serie A champions, Juventus have inflicted a first defeat of the league season on AC Milan with a 3-1 win at the San Siro on Wednesday night. Read more