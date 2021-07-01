10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Thursday morning, July 1, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.

1. Lawyers give Nigeria 48 hours ultimatum to release Kanu, threaten to sue Kenyan government

A coalition of Igbo-British lawyers has challenged the part played by the Kenyan government in the arrest of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu. Read more

2. Kanu’s brother claims IPOB leader was arrested in Kenya, demands British govt’s intervention

Kingsley Kanu, the brother to the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi, said on Wednesday the activist was arrested in Kenya. Read more

3. Reps move to increase retirement age for legislative workers

The House of Representatives on Wednesday moved to increase the retirement age and years of service for legislative workers in the country. Read more

4. Secondus, Elumelu, Abaribe, others, protest nomination of Lauretta Onochie at National Assembly

Top members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday staged a protest at the National Assembly complex over the nomination of presidential media aide, Lauretta Onochie, as a Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). Read more

5. Over N140b added to investors’ purse as Nigerian stock market gains

The Nigerian bourse continues to appreciate as investors gained over N140 billion at the end of Wednesday’s trading after the market capitalisation ended with N19.76 trillion. Read more

6. 700,000 yet to collect PVCs in Oyo – INEC

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Oyo State, Mutiu Agboke, said on Wednesday at least 700,000 Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) have not been collected in the state. Read more

7. Nigerian govt condemns murder of footballer in UK, demands justice

The Chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, on Wednesday condemned the alleged killing of a Nigerian footballer, Kelvin Igweani, by police in the United Kingdom. Read more

8. Ex-vice-chairman of Lagos LG remanded in prison custody for alleged drug trafficking

A former Vice Chairman of Lagos Island Local Government Area, in Lagos State, Asekun Kehinde, was on Wednesday remanded in prison custody following his arraignment in the Lagos State Federal High Court for allegedly exporting 1,000 kilogrammes of cocaine. Read more

9. Appeal Court upholds INEC official’s conviction for receiving Diezani’s N362m bribe

The Court of Appeal, Yola, Adamawa State, has upheld the conviction of a former electoral officer with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the state, Ibrahim Mohammed Umar. Read more

10. Tottenham appoint ex-Wolves boss, Nuno, as new manager

English Premier League club, Tottenham Hotspur have appointment former Wolverhampton Wanderers boss, Nuno Espirito Santo, as new manager. Read more

