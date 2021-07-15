10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Thursday morning, July 15, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you

1. We’ll bring down Nigeria if Kanu dies in detention – IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Wednesday threatened to pull down Nigeria if the Federal Government allows its leader, Nnamdi Kanu to die in the Department of State Service (DSS) custody. Read more

2. ‘Insist on electronic transmission of election results,’ PDP tells National Assembly members

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday, urged members of the National Assembly to forgo partisanship and support the electronic transmission of election results in the ongoing deliberations on Electoral Act Amendment Bill. Read more

3. Supreme Court restrains Nigerian govt from ceding oil wells to Imo

The Supreme Court has restrained the Federal Government from ceding 17 oil wells at Akri and Mbede communities to Imo State. Read more

4. Nigeria to deploy robots, artificial intelligence in crime-fighting – Senate

Nigeria will henceforth deploy robots and artificial intelligence in fighting crime in the country. Consequently the Federal Government has established a centre where such initiatives would be used for fighting crime in Nigeria. Read more

5. NSE: Market cap up by 0.4% as investors pocket N7.9bn

Trading activities closed on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) with the market capitalization standing at N19.73 trillion on Wednesday. Read more

6. Nigeria to borrow another N4.89 trillion to finance 2022 budget

President Muhammadu Buhari has presented to the Senate for approval, a borrowing plan of N4.89 trillion to fund the N5.62 trillion budget deficit for next year, increasing the country’s overall debt to N38 trillion. Read more

7. Reps consider pay-per-view, price reduction for DSTV, others

The House of Representatives on Wednesday adopted pay-per-view, pay-as-you-go, and price reduction for DSTV and the other cable satellite operators in the country. Read more

8. ‘Nigerian govt uninterested in tackling insecurity,’ Kukah tells US Congress

The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Kukah, said on Wednesday the Federal Government has sufficiently demonstrated the lack of the political will to tackle the country’s security challenges. Read more

9. Nigerian govt approves N8.6bn for construction of vaccine laboratory, others

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday approved N8.6 billion for the construction of vaccine laboratory, test kits for HIV/AIDS, and procurement of medical equipment. Read more

10. Police arrests more suspects in connection with murder of SuperTV boss, Ataga

The Lagos State Police Command on Wednesday disclosed the arrest of more suspects in connection with the murder of the SuperTV boss, Usifo Ataga. Read more

