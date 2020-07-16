10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Thursday morning, July 16, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you this morning.

1. Akpabio dismisses ex-NDDC chief’s claim he sexually harassed her

The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, on Wednesday dismissed the allegation of sexual harassment levelled against him by a former Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Dr. Joy Nunieh, as a litany of lies. Read more

2. Nigeria records 643 new cases of COVID-19, total cases now 34,257 with 760 deaths

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Wednesday night announced 643 new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria. Read more

3. Ex-PPMC chief used wife to launder $700m —Witness

A prosecution witness, Jane Asuquo, on Wednesday told the Federal High Court, Abuja, that a former Managing Director of Pipelines and Products Marketing Company (PPMC), Haruna Momoh, used his wife, Ochuko, to launder $700 million belonging to the agency. Read more

4. Senate passes bills to establish Maritime University, two others

The Senate on Wednesday passed a bill seeking to establish the Nigeria Maritime University, Okerenkoko in Delta State. Read more

5. Kwara Assembly sets up committee to probe local councils’ finances

The Kwara House of Assembly on Wednesday set up a seven-man ad hoc committee to investigate the finances of the 16 local government areas of the state from May 2019 till date. Read more

Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Wednesday morning, July 15

6. Lagos doctors suspend strike

Medical doctors in the payroll of the Lagos State government on Wednesday suspended their three-day warning strike. Read more

7. Magu’s invitation, questioning were in his best interest —Presidency

The presidency said on Wednesday the invitation and subsequent interrogation of the suspended acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, by a presidential panel were in his best interest. Read more

8. NSE: Airtel, Dangote Sugar, GTB drive market’s marginal rally

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) found recovery on Wednesday following two sessions of successive losses as heavy buy demand for the shares of Airtel Africa, Dangote Sugar and GTB accounted significantly for a rise in market capitalisation by N8.178 billion. Read more

9. FEC approves 2021-2023 MTEF/ FSP

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday approved the 2021-2023 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper (MTEF/FSP) to kick-start the 2021 budget process. Read more

10. EPL: Arsenal fight back to beat Liverpool; Man City, Spurs secure victories

Arsenal came from behind to beat Premier League champions Liverpool 2-1 in a league encounter at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday night. Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions