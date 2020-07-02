10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Thursday morning, July 2, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you this Thursday morning.

1. 790 new cases of COVID-19 take Nigeria’s total to 26,484; death toll now 603

Nigeria on Wednesday night recorded 790 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

2. Benue govt approves partial re-opening of schools

The Benue State government on Wednesday approved partial re-opening of schools in compliance with recommendations of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19. Read more

3. Afe Babalola calls for castration of rapists

The Founder of Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti, Aare Afe Babalola, on Wednesday charged government at all levels to amend laws on rape to include outright castration of offenders. Read more

4. Lagos Assembly wants govt to rename monuments named after colonial masters

The Lagos State House of Assembly on Wednesday urged the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu to issue an order for the renaming of all sites and monuments named after colonial masters in the state. Read more

5. NASS suspends FG’s Special Public Works scheme targeting 774,000 jobs

The National Assembly on Wednesday suspended the Special Public Works programme conceived by the Federal Government for the engagement of 774, 000 Nigerians. Read more

6. Court dismisses kidnap kingpin, Wadume’s bail application

Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Wednesday dismissed the bail applications filed by suspected kidnap kingpin, Hamisu Bala aka Wadume, and six other persons currently standing trial for alleged kidnapping and other related crimes. Read more

7. ASUU accuses Nigerian govt of experimenting with lives of poor Nigerians by reopening schools

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Wednesday accused the Federal Government of experimenting with the lives of poor Nigerians after it approved the reopening of schools across the country. Read more

8. Retired Anambra civil servants demand new minimum wage

Retired civil servants in Anambra State on Wednesday asked the state government to adjust their pensions to reflect the new minimum wage approved by the Federal Government last year. Read more

9. My govt is determined to support the poor in Nigeria —Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari said on Wednesday the Economic Sustainability Plan put together by the Federal Government to stimulate the economy in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic would extend protection to poor Nigerians and other vulnerable groups. Read more

10. Abuja, Lagos airports to resume domestic flights July 8, others July 11 and 15 respectively

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, said on Wednesday domestic flight operations would resume at the various airports across the country on July 8. Read more

