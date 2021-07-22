10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Thursday morning, July 22, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you

1. APC to produce consensus presidential candidate in 2023

The All Progressives Congress (APC) said on Wednesday it would produce a consensus presidential candidate for the 2023 general elections. Read more

2. Nigeria will not experience another civil war – Gov Abiodun

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, on Wednesday stressed the importance of Nigeria’s continued existence as one indivisible entity. Read more

3. Separatist agitations will persist in Nigeria until Buhari adopts principles of social justice – SDP

The National Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Dr. Olu Agunloye, said on Wednesday separatist agitations would continue until President Muhammadu Buhari adopts principles of social justice that would ensure peace and prosperity of Nigerians. Read more

4. Presidency’s criticism of Kukah over US Congress presentation disrespectful – HURIWA

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has criticised the Presidency for disrespecting the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Mathew Kukah. Read more

5. Yoruba indigenes in Cotonou foiled attempt to fly Igboho back to Nigeria – Lawyer

Yomi Aliyu, the lawyer to embattled Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho, on Wednesday, explained how the activist was arrested in Cotonou, Benin Republic. Read more

Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Wednesday morning, July 21, 2021

6. Gunmen kill six cops in Enugu police checkpoint attack

Gunmen killed at least six policemen during an attack on a police checkpoint in Enugu State Wednesday evening. Read more

7. Kanu sacks Radio Biafra broadcaster for refusing to sign operational guidelines

The leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has sacked the Biafra Radio broadcaster, Simon Ekpa, for refusing to comply with operational guidelines. Read more

8. CDS Irabor to hold security meeting with senior ex-military officers in South East –Army

The 34 Artillery Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Obinze in Owerri, the Imo State capital has disclosed that it was done with preparations to receive the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor, on Thursday, July 22. Read more

9. World’s wealthiest man, Bezos, gifts CNN contributor, Chef with $200m ‘to do as they want’

The Amazon founder and world’s wealthiest man, Jeff Bezos, has donated a whopping sum of $200 million to CNN contributor Van Jones and chef José Andrés. Read more

10. 13 die in Lagos-Ibadan highway accident

At least 13 persons died on Wednesday in an auto accident along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway. Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions