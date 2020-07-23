10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Thursday morning, July 23, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you this morning.

1. Respond to Ndume’s claim that the military is underfunded, PDP challenges Buhari’s govt

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday charged the Federal Government to immediately respond to a statement credited to the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Army, Ali Ndume, on the military being under-funded. Read more

2. 543 new cases of COVID-19 as Nigeria’s total hits 34,344; death toll now 813

Nigeria on Wednesday night recorded 543 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

3. Buhari reacts to execution of aid workers by Boko Haram

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday night condemned the recent execution of five staff of humanitarian agencies by suspected Boko Haram fighters. Read more

4. Eyitayo Jegede emerges winner of Ondo PDP primary to set up rematch with Gov Akeredolu

Eyitayo Jegede has won fhe Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primary for the Ondo State governorship election scheduled to hold on October 10. Read more

5. 17 persons reportedly die in Delta fuel tanker explosion

At least 17 people were reportedly burnt to death in a petroleum tanker explosion along the Benin/Sapele Expressway in Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta State on Wednesday. Read more

6. NSE: GSK, Consolidated Hallmark, Prestige lead losers as trade closes flat

The equity segment of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) closed flat on Wednesday as the forces of demand and supply reached parity and little movement was generally recorded in the prices of stocks. Read more

7. Court orders Nigerian Army to allow soldier who criticised Buratai see wife, lawyer

Justice Anwuli Chikere of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Wednesday ordered the Nigerian Army to grant Lance Corporal Martins Idakpein access to his wife, lawyer and relatives. Read more

8. FAAN accuses senior DSS officer of breaching security protocol, assault at Abuja airport

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) on Wednesday accused a senior officer of the Department of State Service (DSS) of breaching security protocol at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja. Read more

9. UNREST: Police deploys 500 personnel to Southern Kaduna

The Kaduna State Commissioner of Police, Umar Muri, said on Wednesday an additional 500 personnel had been deployed to the southern part of the state to boost security in the area. Read more

10. Buhari to travel to Mali Thursday

President Muhammadu Buhari will leave for Bamako, Mali, on a one-day visit on Thursday, in a bid to find a lasting solution to the current political crisis in the country. Read more

