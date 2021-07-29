News
10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Thursday morning, July 29, 2021
1. Gov Akeredolu narrowly escapes sack as Supreme Court rules over his candidacy
Governor Rotimi Akeredolu on Wednesday narrowly escaped being sacked as the governor of Ondo State as three out of seven Supreme Court justices ruled against his candidacy. Read more
2. Kaduna Court acquits El-Zakzaky, wife, orders their immediate release from detention
A High Court in Kaduna State on Wednesday acquitted the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) Ibrahim El-Zakzaky and his wife. Read more
3. Nnamdi Kanu an empty head, does not understand the concept of Biafra —Asari-Dokubo
A former Niger Delta militant, Asari Dokubo has described the embattled leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu as an empty head, who does not understand the concept of Biafra, which he is fighting for. Read more
4. Ejiofor accuses Britain of abandoning Nnamdi Kanu, their citizen, to his fate
Ifeanyi Ejiofor, lawyer to the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu, has accused the British government of abandoning his client to his fate. Read more
5. EFCC quizzes ex-Nasarawa governor, Al-Makura, wife over alleged corruption
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday quizzed the former Governor of Nasarawa State, Tanko Al-Makura, and his wife, Mairo, over alleged corruption. Read more
6. Naira trades at N522/$, may hit N900/$1 if history repeats
The Nigerian Naira is currently trading at its lowest rates to the dollars ever in the black market, less than 24 hours after Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) went tough on Bureau du Change operators. Read more
7. Ogun displaces Lagos as top investment destination in South-West
Nigeria’s commercial city, Lagos State, is losing its appeal among global investors interested in doing business in Africa’s largest economy. Read more
8. Police rescues 13 abducted students of Navy college in Edo
Police operatives in Edo State have rescued 13 kidnapped students of Naval College of Engineering in Sapele area of the state. Read more
9. Report reveals over 20m Lagos residents live in slums, informal settlements
A report by the Human Rights Watch and Justice and Empowerment Initiatives (JEI) has revealed that more than 20 million residents of Lagos State live in slums and informal settlements due to high levels of urban poverty. Read more
10. Tokyo 2020: Despite crashing out, Ogunbanwo sets new Nigerian swimming record
Despite crashing out of the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, Nigeria’s sole representative in swimming, Abiola Ogunbanwo has set a new national record. Read more
