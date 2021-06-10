10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Thursday morning, June 10, 2021 | Ripples Nigeria

News
10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Thursday morning, June 10, 2021
These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.
1. Reps ask CBN to halt further devaluation of Naira
The House of Representatives on Wednesday asked the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to halt any plan to further devalue the Naira. Read more
2. JUSUN suspends nationwide strike
The Judicial Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) on Wednesday suspended its two months nationwide strike. Read more
3. Ignore ban, continue using Twitter, National Assembly minority caucus urges Nigerians
The minority caucus of the Senate and House of Representatives, making up the National Assembly, has urged Nigerians to ignore the suspension of Twitter by the Federal Government and to continue using the social media platform. Read more
4. Senate screens Buhari’s aide, Onochie, five others as INEC commissioners
The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, on Wednesday, directed the Committee on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to screen for confirmation, the appointments of Ms. Lauretta Onochie, and five others as INEC commissioners. Read more
5. Nigerian govt approves N895bn 2021 supplementary budget
The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday approved the draft 2021 supplementary budget of N895 billion. Read more
6. NSE: Investors gain N150bn. Cutix, Okomu Oil among top gainers
Trading ended on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Wednesday with the equity capitalisation standing at N20.41 trillion. Read more
7. Police arrests suspected IPOB native doctor, nine others in Imo
Police operatives in Imo State have arrested a notorious native doctor who allegedly prepared charms for members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in the state. Read more
8. Twitter has approached Nigerian govt for dialogue over suspension – Lai Mohammed
The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said on Wednesday the microblogging platform, Twitter, has approached the Federal Government for dialogue with a view to resolving the problem that led to the suspension of its activities in Nigeria. Read more
9. Polytechnic teachers suspend strike
The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) on Wednesday suspended its two months strike. Read more
10. Man who slapped France President, Macron, has secret ties with extremist groups —Police report
The man who slapped France President Emmanuel Macron during a walkabout, has been identified as 28-year-old Damien Tarel, who has secret ties with extremist groups as he is reported to subscribe to several far-right YouTube channels. Read more
