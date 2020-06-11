10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Thursday morning, June 11, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you this morning.

1. 409 new cases of COVID-19 take Nigeria’s total to 13,873; death toll rises to 382

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Wednesday night confirmed 409 new COVID-19 cases in 15 states in the country and Abuja. Read more

2. We have improved Nigeria’s immigration system —Interior Ministry

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, said on Wednesday his ministry had taken several steps to improve the immigration system in the country. Read more

3. KOGI SENATORIAL ELECTION: Melaye loses again as Tribunal dismisses his petition

The National and State Assemblies Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Lokoja, Kogi State, on Wednesday dismissed the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in November 16, 2019, Kogi West Senatorial rerun election, Dino Melaye, challenging the victory of Smart Adeyemi of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the poll. Read more

4. With the level of Buhari’s borrowing, Nigeria will soon find it ‘difficult to breathe’ —Secondus

The national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday cautioned the Federal Government on its increasing external borrowing. Read more

5. ‘They refused to pick my calls’, intrigues as Obaseki accuses APC screening committee of foul play

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, on Wednesday returned to the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Secretariat in Abuja, for screening ahead of the June 22 governorship primaries in the state. Read more

6. Police arrests man for allegedly r*ping 40 women in Kano

The Kano State Police Command said on Wednesday a 32-year-old man, Muhammad Alfa, had been arrested for allegedly raping 40 women in the last one year in the state. Read more

7. AfDB vice president, Jennifer Blanke resigns

The African Development Bank (AfDB)’s Vice President for Agriculture, Human and Social Development, Dr. Jennifer Blanke, has resigned from the position. Read more

8. FEC approves stiffer penalties for rape, child defilement

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday approved stiffer penalties for rape and child defilement in the country. Read more

9. Following Reps’ passage, Senate to consider revised 2020 budget Thursday

The Senate will on Thursday consider the revised 2020 Appropriation Bill. Read more

10. Sanwo-Olu asks court to dismiss suit challenging installation of Lawal as Oniru of Iruland

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday asked the state High Court, Igbosere, to dismiss a suit challenging the recent installation of Gbolahan Lawal as the Oniru of Iruland. Read more

