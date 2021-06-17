10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Thursday morning, June 17, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.

1. Afenifere charges FG to drop proposed establishment of cattle grazing routes in Nigeria

The Pan-Yoruba socio-political organization, Afenifere, on Wednesday, urged the Federal Government discard the idea of opening grazing routes in the country. Read more

2. Nigerian govt has repaid $150m from Chinese loan —Amaechi

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, said on Wednesday the Federal Government has paid $150 million out of the $2 billion loan taken from China for railway projects in the country. Read more

3. Wike to enact anti-grazing law in Rivers anti-open grazing law in the state

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike on Wednesday pledged to enact. Read more

4. Appeal Court upholds Gov Akeredolu’s election

The Court of Appeal sitting in Akure, Ondo State, on Wednesday dismissed the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Eyitayo Jegede, challenging the victory of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu in last year’s governorship election in the state. Read more

5. Musk loses 2nd position on world’s rich list as Tesla value dips

Tesla founder, Elon Musk, fortune dropped to $150.1 billion on Tuesday, costing the businessman his position on the world’s rich list. Read more

Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Wednesday morning, June 16, 2021

6. Ardova Plc acquires Enyo Filling Station after taking over Otedola’s company

Enyo Retail and Supply Limited has been acquired by Ardova Plc, six months after the latter announced that it was interested in the company owned by oil magnate, Tunde Folawiyo. Read more

7. Igboho gives fresh eviction notice to herdsmen in South-West

Self-styled Yoruba activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, aka Sunday Igboho, on Wednesday, issued a fresh warning to Fulani herdsmen in the South-West to vacate the region for their own good. Read more

8. EFCC arraigns five Sokoto government officials for alleged diversion of N553m

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday arraigned five management staff of the Sokoto State Primary Staff Pension Board at the state High Court for alleged diversion of N553, 985,644. Read more

9. Shake-up in Nigeria Correctional Service as seven DCGs redeployed

The Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) has announced a shake-up in its top management, as part of a new strategy to reposition it. Read more

10. Sergio Ramos set to leave Real Madrid after 16yrs

Spanish giants, Real Madrid have confirmed that Sergio Ramos would be leaving the club after 16 years of dedicated service. Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions