10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Thursday morning, June 18, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you this Thursday morning.

1. 587 new cases of COVID-19 take Nigeria’s total to 17,735; death toll now 469.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Wednesday night confirmed 587 fresh COVID-19 cases in 17 states of the federation and Abuja. Read more

2. Why we can’t reopen schools now – Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Wednesday explained the continued closure of educational institutions in the state. Read more

3. Nigerian govt restates support for ICC

The Nigerian government Wednesday reiterated its support for the International Criminal Court (ICC) and its mission. Read more

4. Rotimi Amaechi? Oshiomhole says APC crisis being instigated by Buhari’s minister, Rivers APC

The suspended National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, Wednesday blamed some members of the Rivers State chapter of the party for fuelling the crisis rocking the ruling party. Read more

5. Nigerian govt to concession Sagamu-Benin, Enugu-Port Harcourt, eight other highways

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, said on Wednesday the Federal Government had concluded plans to concession 10 major highways in the country. Read more

Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Wednesday morning, June 17

6. COVID-19: Edo Assembly shuts down for two weeks

The Edo House of Assembly complex was on Wednesday shut down for fumigation as part of efforts at preventing the spread of COVID-19 in the state. Read more

7. Amnesty Intl urges Nigerian govt to release organizer of Katsina protest

Rights watchdog, Amnesty International, Wednesday condemned the arrest of one Nastura Sharif, who allegedly organized a series of protests against the Federal Government in Katsina a few days ago. Read more

8. DEVELOPING STORY: Obaseki, PDP governors, other leaders meeting in Abuja

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, is currently meeting with some Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors in Abuja, in what some interpret as part of last steps towards perfecting his plans to defect to the party. Read more

9. Man City cruise past 10-man Arsenal as Premier League returns

Manchester City thrashed Arsenal 3-0 at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday night, as the English Premier League returned from a 100 days break. Read more

10. NSE: Market rallies with N22bn gain

The Nigerian bourse rebounded on Wednesday, appreciating by N21.88 billion gain on the back of gains posted by Nestle, Flour Mills and Cadbury. Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions