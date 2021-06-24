10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Thursday morning, June 24, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.

1. Nigerian Army dismisses Gumi’s claims on troops’ conspiracy in fight against insurgency

The Nigerian Army has dismissed the statements credited to the Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, that its personnel was colluding with bandits terrorizing Nigerians in various parts of the country. Read more

2. Soludo wins APGA primaries in Anambra

The former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Prof. Charles Soludo, on Wednesday evening won the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) governorship primaries in Anambra. Read more

3. Banditry is big business, Nigerian security operatives involved —Sheik Gumi

A cleric, Sheik Abubakar Gumi has alleged that a number of Nigerian security operatives are involved in acts of aiding banditry in the country, as the criminal act has become big business. Read more

4. Govt pays over N4bn on 51m litres of petrol not consumed by Nigerians

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) says smuggling across the borders increased the daily consumption of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) to 103 million litres per day in May. Read more

5. CBN moves to distribute rice in order to crash price

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria (RIFAN) have stepped up efforts to reduce rice prices in the face of growing food inflation in the country. Read more

6. NSE: Market capitalization falls by 0.11% as investors lose N20bn

Investors at the Nigerian stock market lost N20billion during trading on the floor of the bourse on Wednesday. Read more

7. Gov Obaseki demands Nigerian govt’s support on repatriation of stolen Benin artifacts

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, on Wednesday requested the Federal Government’s support on the repatriation of stolen Benin artifacts from abroad. Read more

.8. AMCON seizes Senator Buhari’s assets over N600m debt

The Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) has seized the assets belonging to the Senator representing Ogbomosho North Senatorial District, Abdulfatai Buhari, over a N600million debt. Read more

9. Ebonyi denies reports, says Ebubeagu not involved in demolition of private properties

The Ebonyi State Government has slammed allegations that the Ebube Agu security outfit was involved in destroying people’s property in the state. Read more

10. Ronaldo equals all-time int’l goal record, secures Euro last 16 spot for Portugal

Juventus forward, Cristiano Ronaldo is now joint holder of the international goalscoring record after he bagged a brace for Portugal on Wednesday. Read more

