10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Thursday morning, June 25, 2020

1. COVID-19: ‘Isolation spaces, fully equipped clinics’, govt unveils guidelines for schools

The Federal Government on Wednesday proposed that schools must create isolation spaces before reopening the learning facilities. Read more

2. Nigeria records 649 fresh cases of COVID-19 to take its total to 22,020; death toll now 542

Nigeria on Wednesday night recorded 649 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

3. GIADOM: Tinubu has been thrown under the bus, retired from politics —Fani-Kayode

A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has said that the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, had been “thrown under the bus and retired from politics.” Read more

4. Lagos govt to review state’s Power Sector Reform Law

The Lagos State government on Wednesday called for submission of position papers and comments from various stakeholders to review the State Power Sector Reform Law of 2018. Read more

5. Nigerian govt set to classify sports as business, beyond ‘recreation’

The Federal Government of Nigeria is set to classify sports as a business rather than just a form of recreation. Read more

6. Fayemi debunks report he was not allowed to see Buhari, slams Ojodu

The Ekiti State government on Thursday dismissed as misleading and malicious, a report that the state Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, was stopped from seeing President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. Read more

7. IMF downgrades Nigeria’s 2020 GDP growth projection, forecasts 5.4% contraction in economy

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has lowered Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth forecast for 2020, saying it envisages that the economy will contract by 5.4%. Read more

8. DEVELOPING STORY…APC: Ajimobi-led NWC to boycott Buhari-backed NEC meeting



The crisis rocking Nigeria’s ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) may have reached a crisis head as the Ajimobi-led National Working Committee (NWC) has turned down a National Executive Council Meeting (NEC) called by a breakaway faction led by Victor Giadom and backed by President Muhammadu Buhari. Read more

9. COVID-19: FEC approves N2.3trn economic stimulus package

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday approved N2.3 trillion stimulus package to support the Nigerian economy in the face of the disruptions and challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more

10. Salah, Mane score as Liverpool beat Palace to move within two points of title

Egypt forward, Mohammed Salah was on target for Liverpool as the Premier League Leaders defeated Crystal Palace at Anfield on Wednesday. Read more

