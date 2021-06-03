10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Thursday morning, June 3, 2021 | Ripples Nigeria

News
10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Thursday morning, June 3, 2021
These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.
1. Buhari’s comment on civil war another subtle plot to massacre Igbos – Ohanaeze youths
The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council (OYC) on Wednesday tackled President Muhammadu Buhari for revisiting the country’s three-year civil war. Read more
2. Fani-Kayode wants to make capital from Gulak’s murder – Gov Uzodinma
The Imo State Governor, Uzodimma Hope, on Wednesday cautioned a former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, over a credited to him on the death of the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Ahmed Gulak. Read more
3. ‘Buhari a dictator with no respect for rule of law,’ says Afenifere leader, Adebanjo
The Leader of pan Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, on Wednesday, described President Muhammadu Buhari as a dictator. Read more
4. Lai Mohammed accuses Twitter of ‘double standards’ for deleting Buhari’s ‘civil war’ tweet
The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, on Wednesday, accused the social media giants Twitter of discrimination and double standards. Read more
5. Reps to deliberate on proposal to change Nigeria’s name
The House of Representatives planned to deliberate a proposal to change the country’s name to the United African Republic in the coming days. Read more
6. ‘Dialogue with separatist groups to douse tension in Nigeria,’ Falana counsels FG
A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Femi Falana, on Wednesday urged the Federal Government to dialogue with various separatist groups in the country. Read more
7. Police arrests 84 suspected kidnappers, bandits, others
Police operatives have arrested 84 suspected criminals in various parts of the country. Read more
8. NCoS cadet commits suicide in Kaduna
A cadet with the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCos) in Kaduna State, Mansur Suleiman, has committed suicide in the state. Read more
9. Police uncovers illegal gun factory in Plateau
Police operatives in Plateau State have uncovered an illegal gun manufacturing factory in Jos South local government area of the state. Read more
10. Rapper MI Abaga tells Igbos to ignore Buhari’s threats
Nigerian rapper, MI Abaga has admonished Igbos to raise their heads up and ignore the threat that was issued by Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, June 1. Read more
