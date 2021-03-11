10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Thursday morning, March 11, 2021 | Ripples Nigeria

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.

1. Pantami, Danbatta advocate speedy growth of ICT in West Africa

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami, on Wednesday urged Information and Communication Technology (ICT) experts across West Africa to be ambitious towards its growth in the area. Read more

2. Senate commences constitutional amendment to ensure gender parity

The Senate, on Wednesday, March 10, resolved to carry out an amendment of the Nigerian Constitution to expunge any aspect that infringes on the rights of women. Read more

3. Labour to embark on nationwide strike over NASS’ mandate on minimum wage

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) will commence a nationwide strike on Wednesday, March 10 (today) over the decision by the National Assembly to remove the national minimum wage from the exclusive to the concurrent legislative list. Read more

4. Wike accuses Nigerian govt of shielding Amaechi from prosecution for alleged corruption

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Wednesday accused the Federal Government of shielding the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, from prosecution for alleged corruption. Read more

5. Oyo govt suspends monthly sanitation exercise indefinitely

The Oyo State government has suspended indefinitely the monthly environmental sanitation exercise in the state. Read more

6. Ex-Dangote GM, two others jailed for $32,000 insurance fraud

Justice S. S. Ogunsanya of the Lagos State High Court, on Tuesday, sentenced a former General Manager of the Dangote Industries Limited, Mojisola Aladejobi, to seven years’ imprisonment over a $32,000 insurance fraud. Read more

7. DEMUTUALISATION: NSE receives SEC, CAC approval to create three subsidiaries

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) has been given approval to transition into a non-operating holding company, which will lead to the creation of Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGX Group). Read more

8. Investment in manufacturing sector declines as unsold goods hit N577.61bn

Nigeria’s manufacturing sector contracts for sixth consecutive month

In 2020, a total of N577.61 billion worth of manufactured goods went unsold in Nigeria, while investment into the Manufacturing sector also declined significantly to N118.52 billion during the same period. Read more

9. Nigeria’s stock market returns to positive note despite massive sell-off In UBA, First Bank

The Nigerian stock market returned to a positive note on Wednesday as the equity capitalisation increased to N20.36 trillion at the end of trading. Read more

10. UCL: Messi crashes out with Barcelona as Mane, Salah fire Liverpool into Q’finals

Barcelona have been knocked out of the Champions League after losing 5-2 on aggregate to Paris Saint-Germain in their round-of-16 tie. Read more

