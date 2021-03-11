10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Thursday morning, March 11, 2021 | Ripples Nigeria

Nigeria In One Minute
1. Pantami, Danbatta advocate speedy growth of ICT in West Africa
The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami, on Wednesday urged Information and Communication Technology (ICT) experts across West Africa to be ambitious towards its growth in the area. Read more
2. Senate commences constitutional amendment to ensure gender parity
The Senate, on Wednesday, March 10, resolved to carry out an amendment of the Nigerian Constitution to expunge any aspect that infringes on the rights of women. Read more
3. Labour to embark on nationwide strike over NASS’ mandate on minimum wage
The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) will commence a nationwide strike on Wednesday, March 10 (today) over the decision by the National Assembly to remove the national minimum wage from the exclusive to the concurrent legislative list. Read more
4. Wike accuses Nigerian govt of shielding Amaechi from prosecution for alleged corruption
The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Wednesday accused the Federal Government of shielding the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, from prosecution for alleged corruption. Read more
5. Oyo govt suspends monthly sanitation exercise indefinitely
The Oyo State government has suspended indefinitely the monthly environmental sanitation exercise in the state. Read more
6. Ex-Dangote GM, two others jailed for $32,000 insurance fraud
Justice S. S. Ogunsanya of the Lagos State High Court, on Tuesday, sentenced a former General Manager of the Dangote Industries Limited, Mojisola Aladejobi, to seven years’ imprisonment over a $32,000 insurance fraud. Read more
7. DEMUTUALISATION: NSE receives SEC, CAC approval to create three subsidiaries
The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) has been given approval to transition into a non-operating holding company, which will lead to the creation of Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGX Group). Read more
8. Investment in manufacturing sector declines as unsold goods hit N577.61bn
Nigeria’s manufacturing sector contracts for sixth consecutive month
In 2020, a total of N577.61 billion worth of manufactured goods went unsold in Nigeria, while investment into the Manufacturing sector also declined significantly to N118.52 billion during the same period. Read more
9. Nigeria’s stock market returns to positive note despite massive sell-off In UBA, First Bank
The Nigerian stock market returned to a positive note on Wednesday as the equity capitalisation increased to N20.36 trillion at the end of trading. Read more
10. UCL: Messi crashes out with Barcelona as Mane, Salah fire Liverpool into Q’finals
Barcelona have been knocked out of the Champions League after losing 5-2 on aggregate to Paris Saint-Germain in their round-of-16 tie. Read more
