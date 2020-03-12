10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers Thursday morning, March 12, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you this Thursday morning.

1. New Emir of Kano gets letter of appointment

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, on Wednesday, presented a letter of appointment to Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, as the 15th Emir of Kano. Until his new appointment, Bayero was the Emir of Bichi. Read more

2. Presidency has no hand in Sanusi’s dethronement -Ganduje

The Kano state Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, on Wednesday dismissed allegations that the presidency was behind the dethronement of Muhammadu Sanusi II as Emir of Kano. Ganduje’s statement was a reaction to an earlier one credited to a former governor of the state Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, who claimed that President Muhammadu Buhari was behind the dethronement of the monarch. Read more

3. Bill seeking ban on generators scales first reading in Senate

A bill seeking the ban on the importation and use of all kinds of generators passes first reading at the Senate on Wednesday. The bill which was sponsored by the Senator representing Niger South, Bima Enagi, seeks to outlaw the use of electric generators in the country. Read more

4. Nigerian govt declares ASUU strike illegal

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, on Wednesday declared the two-week warning strike embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) as “illegal.” Ngige, who addressed State House correspondents after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, accused ASUU of not following laid down procedures before embarking on the industrial action. Read more

5. I took part in search of Dasuki’s house – Witness

Williams Obiora, the first prosecution witness in the trial of a former National Security Adviser (NSA), Col. Sambo Dasuki (retd), said on Wednesday, he was part of the Department of State Services (DSS) team that conducted a search on the ex-NSA’s residence in Asokoro, Abuja. Read more

6. Uzodinma forwards list of commissioner nominees to Imo Assembly for confirmation

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, on Wednesday forwarded the list of commissioner nominees to the state House of Assembly for confirmation. The Speaker of the House, Hon. Chiji Collins, who disclosed this during the plenary in Owerri, said the nominees are Dr. Osunkwo, Mr. Iyke Njoku, Prof. V. E. Ikegwuoha, Mr. Francis Dibiagwu, Mrs. Doris Akubuo and Mr. Dan Oguh. Read more

7. EFCC accuses Maina of planning to assassinate witnesses, correctional centre officials in a bid to escape from custody

Mohammed Abubakar, counsel to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), said on Wednesday the ex-Chairman of the defunct Pension Reformed Task Team (PRTT), Abdulrasheed Maina, is planning to assassinate witnesses and officials of Nigerian Correctional Services to escape from custody. He told Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court, Abuja, in a motion on notice to seek revocation of Maina’s bail. Read more

8. Court adjourns Sowore’s treasonable felony trial till April 1

Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Wednesday, adjourned the trial of the convener of the RevolutionNow protest, Omoleye Sowore and his co-defendant, Olawole Bakare, till April 1. Read more

9. BORDER CLOSURE: Customs confiscates N7.4bn goods, arrests 697 in 7 months

A total of 697 illegal migrants have been apprehended while smuggled goods estimated at N7.4 billion have been confiscated seven months after the partial closure of Nigeria’s borders began. Hameed Ali, the Comptroller General of the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) states this in a statement on Tuesday. Read more

10. Lagos govt to bring replacements for Okada, Keke in April

The Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, said on Wednesday the replacements for banned motorcycles and tricycles would be made available across the state in April. Omotoso stated this while addressing State House Correspondents after the Security Council Meeting at State House, Marina. Read more

