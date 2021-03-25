10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Thursday morning, March 25, 2021 | Ripples Nigeria

Nigeria In One Minute
10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Thursday morning, March 25, 2021
1. Reps launch inquest into deteriorating infrastructure in FCT
The House of Representatives on Wednesday mandated its Committee on the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to investigate the deteriorating state of public infrastructure in the nation’s capital. Read more
2. Buhari’s exit will not affect APC in 2023 – Party chieftain
The Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) Constitution Review Committee, Prof. Tahir Mamman, on Wednesday, dismissed insinuations that President Muhammadu Buhari’s exit would affect the party in 2023. Read more
3. INEC to begin polling units’ expansion in Nigeria
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will begin the conversion of existing voting points to full-fledged Pulling Units in a few weeks. Read more
4. Boko Haram rape of women, children in North-East alarming – Amnesty
The Amnesty International said on Wednesday the rape of women and children by Boko Haram insurgents in the North-East has increased at an alarming rate. Read more
5. Presidency dismisses report of rift between Buhari and Tinubu
The Presidency on Wednesday dismissed the report of a rift between President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu. Read more
6. Cost of road, water transport rise in February, air fare drops
Transportation in Nigeria by road within and between states, experienced an increase in prices in February 2021. Read more
7. Nigeria’s stock market maintains bullish run. Stanbic IBTC, Cornerstone among top gainers
The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) closed trading on Wednesday with the equity capitalization standing at N20.44 trillion. Read more
8. Dangote Cement offers N16 to shareholders after posting N1.03tr revenue in 2020
Dangote Cement has offered N16 dividend to its shareholders after recording N1.03 trillion revenue last year. Read more
9. AFREXIMBANK, NEXIM partner with $50m investment to support Nigeria’s exports
The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) and the Nigeria Export-Import Bank (NEXIM) have expressed readiness to mobilise $50 million as Joint Project Preparation Fund for investments in Nigeria. Read more
10. Rohr hopes to inflict Benin with first home defeat in eight years
Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr has expressed the desire to end the eight-year unbeaten home run that the Squirrels of Benin Republic have enjoyed. Read more
Join the conversation
