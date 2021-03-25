 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Thursday morning, March 25, 2021 | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Nigeria In One Minute

10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Thursday morning, March 25, 2021

Published

5 hours ago

on

Top 10 stories from Nigerian newspapers

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you

1. Reps launch inquest into deteriorating infrastructure in FCT

The House of Representatives on Wednesday mandated its Committee on the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to investigate the deteriorating state of public infrastructure in the nation’s capital. Read more

2. Buhari’s exit will not affect APC in 2023 – Party chieftain

The Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) Constitution Review Committee, Prof. Tahir Mamman, on Wednesday, dismissed insinuations that President Muhammadu Buhari’s exit would affect the party in 2023. Read more

3. INEC to begin polling units’ expansion in Nigeria

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will begin the conversion of existing voting points to full-fledged Pulling Units in a few weeks. Read more

4. Boko Haram rape of women, children in North-East alarming – Amnesty

The Amnesty International said on Wednesday the rape of women and children by Boko Haram insurgents in the North-East has increased at an alarming rate. Read more

5. Presidency dismisses report of rift between Buhari and Tinubu

The Presidency on Wednesday dismissed the report of a rift between President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu. Read more

Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Wednesday morning, March 24, 2021

6. Cost of road, water transport rise in February, air fare drops

Transportation in Nigeria by road within and between states, experienced an increase in prices in February 2021. Read more

7. Nigeria’s stock market maintains bullish run. Stanbic IBTC, Cornerstone among top gainers

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) closed trading on Wednesday with the equity capitalization standing at N20.44 trillion. Read more

8. Dangote Cement offers N16 to shareholders after posting N1.03tr revenue in 2020

Dangote Cement has offered N16 dividend to its shareholders after recording N1.03 trillion revenue last year. Read more

9. AFREXIMBANK, NEXIM partner with $50m investment to support Nigeria’s exports

The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) and the Nigeria Export-Import Bank (NEXIM) have expressed readiness to mobilise $50 million as Joint Project Preparation Fund for investments in Nigeria. Read more

10. Rohr hopes to inflict Benin with first home defeat in eight years

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr has expressed the desire to end the eight-year unbeaten home run that the Squirrels of Benin Republic have enjoyed. Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Join the conversation

Investigations

ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations2 months ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Investigations3 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production

Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities

In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II) INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II)
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE  discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects  (I)

There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...

Sports

Akpeyi not moved by criticism, eyes World Cup squad Akpeyi not moved by criticism, eyes World Cup squad
Sports1 hour ago

‘Nothing surprises me anymore’ – Akpeyi shrugs off exclusion from Nigeria’s AFCONQ squad

Super Eagles goalkeeper, Daniel Akpeyi says he is not surprised that his name was missing in Nigeria’s squad for the...
Sports19 hours ago

Rohr hopes to inflict Benin with first home defeat in eight years

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr has expressed the desire to end the eight-year unbeaten home run that the Squirrels of...
Sepp Blatter Sepp Blatter
Sports20 hours ago

FIFA extends bans on Blatter, Valcke by six years eight months

FIFA has extended the ban on its former president, Sepp Blatter, and former secretary-general, Jerome Valcke by eight years and...
Sports1 day ago

AFCON Qualifiers: Full house in Super Eagles camp as Iheanacho arrives

Kelechi Iheanacho has arrived at the Eko Hotel and Suites camp of the Super Eagles ahead of their international outings...
Latest2 days ago

Buhari to declare National Sports Festival open April 6

President Muhammadu Buhari will declare open the 20th National Sports Festival (NSF) scheduled in Edo State on April 6. The...

Latest Tech News

Tech13 hours ago

Bitcoin crashes after Elon Musk confirms Tesla’s receipt of cryptocurrency for car purchase

The value of Bitcoin crashed in the market after Tesla Founder, Elon Musk, confirmed that customers would be able to...
Latest22 hours ago

Paychant launches platform for Nigerians to buy airtime with Bitcoin. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Pan-African Fintech Accelerator selects 10...
Latest2 days ago

Ten African startups to pitch at Y Combinator’s W21 batch demo day. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Ten African startups to pitch...
Latest3 days ago

HexGn launches virtual accelerator programme for African entrepreneurs. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. HexGn launches virtual accelerator programme...
Latest5 days ago

TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space

The week was majorly characterised by funding rounds as notable Nigerian startups raised capital from various VCs. Delivery logistics company...
Latest6 days ago

Nigeria’s Kuda bank closes $25m Series A round. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Kuda bank closes $25m...