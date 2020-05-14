10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Thursday morning, May 14, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will make your Thursday morning.

1. COVID-19: Wike orders construction of school on demolished hotel ground

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has ordered the construction of a public school on the site of one of the two demolished hotels in the state, Prodest Hotel in Alode, Eleme local government area of the state. Read more

2. I report directly to Buhari, not Nigerians —Gambari

The new Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, said Wednesday he would report directly to President Muhammadu Buhari and not Nigerians. Read more

3. 184 new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria as total hits 4971; death toll stands at 164

The COVID-19 infections in Nigeria moved closer to the 5,000 mark Wednesday night following the discovery of 184 new cases in several states of the federation by the centre for disease control. Read more

4. Wike extends relaxation of COVID-19 lockdown in Rivers LGAs till Sunday

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Wednesday extended the relaxation of the COVID-19 lockdown on Obio/Akpor and Port Harcourt local government areas of the state till Sunday. Read more

5. Bauchi govt relaxes COVID-19 lockdown for farmers

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, Wednesday ordered the relaxation of the COVID-19 lockdown in Azare and other affected areas to enable farmers to water their farms. Read more

6. Imo ready to fight COVID-19 ‘holistically,’ Uzodinma says during launch of testing centre

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, Wednesday commissioned a COVID-19 testing centre in the state. Read more

7. Police discovers human skull, AK-47 rifles in IPOB training camps in Delta

The Delta State police command said Wednesday its operatives discovered a human skull and several stolen AK-47 rifles at the three undercover training camps operated by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) at Ibusa, Okpanam, and Illah communities in the state. Read more

8. COVID-19: After pushback from fellow UAE returnees, Lagos govt retracts statement on death of 32-year-old

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, Wednesday, retracted his claim on the cause of death of a 32-year-old man who returned from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) last week. Read more

9, COVID-19 not a death sentence —Prof Iwu

A former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Maurice Iwu said on Wednesday COVID-19 was not a death sentence and urged Nigerians to take precautionary measures issued by public health authorities in the country. Read more

10. Gunmen kill 8 in fresh attacks on Kaduna communities

Gunmen Wednesday killed at least eight people in fresh attacks in Kajuru local government area of Kaduna State. Read more

