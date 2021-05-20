10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Thursday morning, May 20, 2021 | Ripples Nigeria

News
10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Thursday morning, May 20, 2021
These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.
1. Senate proposes 15-year prison sentence for payment of ransom to kidnappers
The Senate has proposed a 15-year-jail term for any Nigerian who pays ransom to kidnappers. Read more
2. Return Ibori’s loot to Delta or invest in projects,’ Okowa tells Nigerian govt
The Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, on Wednesday appealed to the Federal Government to return the £4.2 million recovered from ex-governor of the state, James Ibori, or invest it in specified projects in the state. Read more
3. Nigerian govt approves N850m for procurement of security equipment at EFCC headquarters
The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday approved N805 million for the procurement of security equipment at the headquarters of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Abuja. Read more
4. Taxation the real solution to Nigeria’s financial challenges – El-Rufai
The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, on Wednesday called for increased taxation in the country. Read more
5. NLC suspends strike in Kaduna
The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Wednesday suspended its five-day warning strike in Kaduna. Read more
6. Health workers give Gov El-Rufai 48-hour ultimatum to recall sacked nurses
The Medical and Health Workers’ Union of Nigeria (MHWUN) on Wednesday issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, to recall the sacked nurses in the state. Read more
7. Bandits kill eight, raze church in Kaduna community
Gunmen suspected to be bandits on Wednesday killed eight persons at the Ungwan Gaida community in Chikun local government area of Kaduna State. Read more
8. Senate urges FG to suspend deployment of 5G in Nigeria
The Senate on Wednesday urged the Federal Government to halt the planned deployment of 5G network technology in Nigeria. Read more
9. NDLEA intercepts 4.9m capsules of tramadol in Rivers
Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have intercepted a container carrying about 4,996,200 capsules of tramadol weighing 2,498.2 kilograms at the Onne Port, Port Harcourt, Rivers State. Read more
10. Manager Pirlo wins first trophy as Juventus beat Atalanta to lift Coppa Italial
Juventus have emerged winners of the Coppa Italia after seeing off Atalanta 2-1 in the final on Wednesday night. Read more
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Sports
Ex- Olympic champion, Lee Evans dies at 74
Former American sprinter, Lee Evans, is dead. He was 74. Former Green Eagles captain, Segun Odegbami, who is a close...
Manager Pirlo wins first trophy as Juventus beat Atalanta to lift Coppa Italia
Juventus have emerged winners of the Coppa Italia after seeing off Atalanta 2-1 in the final on Wednesday night. The...
PSG beat Monaco to win French Cup for sixth time in seven years
Paris Saint-Germain have emerged champions of the French Cup after beating Monaco 2-0 in the final on Wednesday night. France...
EPL: Liverpool into top four with Burnley win as Villa loss dents Spurs’ European hopes
Liverpool have bettered their chances of finishing in top four of the Premier League this season following a 3-0 win...
Chelsea legend Lampard inducted into Premier League Hall of Fame
Former Chelsea midfielder, Frank Lampard is the latest ex-player to be inducted into the English Premier League Hall of Fame....
Latest Tech News
Kenya’s Mazi Mobility launches flagship electric motorcycle fleet. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Kenya’s Mazi Mobility...
Nigeria’s BFREE closes $800k seed round from VC. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s BFREE closes...
AlphaCode awards R2-m to support Fintech startups. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. AlphaCode awards R2-million...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
Today, let’s do a quick one on: • Afrinurse launch • Cyber crime via messaging apps • CDcare launch •...
Nigeria’s CDcare launches zero-interest, pay-later platform. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s CDcare launches...
Nigeria’s ClassNG launches as open marketplace for education. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ClassesNG launches...