10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Thursday morning, May 20, 2021 | Ripples Nigeria

1. Senate proposes 15-year prison sentence for payment of ransom to kidnappers

The Senate has proposed a 15-year-jail term for any Nigerian who pays ransom to kidnappers. Read more

2. Return Ibori’s loot to Delta or invest in projects,’ Okowa tells Nigerian govt

The Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, on Wednesday appealed to the Federal Government to return the £4.2 million recovered from ex-governor of the state, James Ibori, or invest it in specified projects in the state. Read more

3. Nigerian govt approves N850m for procurement of security equipment at EFCC headquarters

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday approved N805 million for the procurement of security equipment at the headquarters of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Abuja. Read more

4. Taxation the real solution to Nigeria’s financial challenges – El-Rufai

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, on Wednesday called for increased taxation in the country. Read more

5. NLC suspends strike in Kaduna

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Wednesday suspended its five-day warning strike in Kaduna. Read more

6. Health workers give Gov El-Rufai 48-hour ultimatum to recall sacked nurses

The Medical and Health Workers’ Union of Nigeria (MHWUN) on Wednesday issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, to recall the sacked nurses in the state. Read more

7. Bandits kill eight, raze church in Kaduna community

Gunmen suspected to be bandits on Wednesday killed eight persons at the Ungwan Gaida community in Chikun local government area of Kaduna State. Read more

8. Senate urges FG to suspend deployment of 5G in Nigeria

The Senate on Wednesday urged the Federal Government to halt the planned deployment of 5G network technology in Nigeria. Read more

9. NDLEA intercepts 4.9m capsules of tramadol in Rivers

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have intercepted a container carrying about 4,996,200 capsules of tramadol weighing 2,498.2 kilograms at the Onne Port, Port Harcourt, Rivers State. Read more

10. Manager Pirlo wins first trophy as Juventus beat Atalanta to lift Coppa Italial

Juventus have emerged winners of the Coppa Italia after seeing off Atalanta 2-1 in the final on Wednesday night. Read more

