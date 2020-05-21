10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Thursday morning, May 21, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will make your Thursday morning, May 21, 2020

1. Court to hear Kalu’s quest for freedom June 2

The Federal High Court, Lagos, Wednesday fixed June 2 for the hearing of an application filed by a former governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu seeking his release from prison. Read more

2. Benue’s COVID-19 index case finally discharged after 58 days defined by gripping controversy

The Benue State COVID-19 index case, Susan Idoko Okpe, has been discharged. Okpe, who spent 58 days in the isolation centre, was discharged on Wednesday. Read more

3. Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases increase by 284 to reach 6677; deaths hit 200

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Wednesday night confirmed 284 new COVID-19 cases in the country. Read more

4. Gov Wike suspends COVID-19 lockdown in Port Harcourt, Obio/Akpor LGAs

Governor Nyesom Wike-led government of Rivers State has suspended the total lockdown in Obio/Akpor and Port Harcourt Local Government Areas (LGAs) for six days. Read more

5. Northern governors insist on repatriation of almajiris

Governors of the 19 northern states in Nigeria said on Wednesday they would continue with the repatriation of the Quranic Education pupils (Almajiris) to their home states. Read more

6. PDP reveals those behind alleged plot to remove Wike, foist emergency rule on Rivers

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has revealed those behind the alleged plot to remove Governor Nysome Wike and foist emergency rule in Rivers State. Read more

7. FCT health workers to get outstanding salaries May 22

The Accountant General of the Federation (AGF), Ahmed Idris, said on Wednesday all the health workers in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) would be paid their outstanding salaries on May 22. Read more

8. Again, EFCC warns Nigerians against Covid-19 scams

The acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu has advised Nigerians to be wary of fraudsters using COVID-19 pandemic to defraud unsuspecting victims. Read more

9. COVID-19: Health workers call for uniform directive on movement restriction, vow to stay at home

The leadership of Health Care Providers Association of Nigeria (HCPAN) Wednesday directed its members to stay at home until there was a uniform directive on movement during the COVID-19 lockdown in the state. Read more

10. OAU secures NUC’s full accreditation for Law, Dentistry, others

The management of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, said on Wednesday the National Universities Commission (NUC) had given full accreditation to all the academic programmes in the Faculties of Law, Dentistry, Basic Medical Sciences and Social Sciences in the institution. Read more

