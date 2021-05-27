10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Thursday morning, May 27, 2021 | Ripples Nigeria

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.

1. Buhari ill-advised on Executive Order 10 for judiciary, legislature – Tambuwal

The Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, said on Wednesday, President Muhammadu Buhari was ill-advised on the Executive Order 10 that canvassed autonomy for judiciary and legislature in the state. Read more

2. Nigeria needs new constitution to accommodate citizens’ interest – Gov Okowa

The Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa, said on Wednesday Nigeria needs a new constitution to accommodate emerging issues on governance and the greater interest of Nigerians. Read more

3. Reps probe EFCC, ICPC over recovered loots

The House of Representatives Ad hoc Committee on Assessment and Status of All Recovered Loots on Wednesday grilled the Economic and Financial Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences (ICPC) over recovered loots. Read more

4. Nigerian govt has not returned Ibori’s £4.2m to Delta,’ Accountant-General backtracks

The Office of the Accountant General of the Federation said on Wednesday night the £4.2 million recovered from ex-Delta State Governor, James Ibori, has not been returned to the state government. Read more

5. Appeal Court upholds Gov Obaseki’s victory in Edo election

The Court of Appeal sitting in Benin, Edo State, on Wednesday upheld the victory of Governor Godwin Obaseki in last year’s governorship election in the state. Read more

6. 57 marginal oilfields to produce first crude in 2022

The Director of the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Sarki Auwalu, said on Wednesday the agency is expecting the first crude oil production from some of the recently awarded 57 marginal oilfields in January 2022. Read more

7. Marwa cautions National Assembly against legalising use of cannabis in Nigeria

The Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Buba Marwa, on Wednesday, warned the National Assembly against legalising the use of cannabis in Nigeria. Read more

8. 140 feared dead in Kebbi boat mishap

At least 140 people were feared dead in a boat accident in Ngaski local government area of Kebbi State on Wednesday. Read more

9. Police kills five bandits, arrests 16 others in Katsina

The Katsina State Police Command has said it neutralised five suspected bandits, arrested 16 others, and recovered about 69 rustled cows. Read more

10. Chukwueze wins Europa League title with Villarreal as Man Utd’s trophy drought continues

Super Eagles forward, Samuel Chukwueze has won the 2020/21 Europa League with Villarreal after they overcame Manchester United in the final on Wednesday night. Read more

