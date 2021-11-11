10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Thursday morning, November 11, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest

1. Senate approves Buhari’s $16bn, €1bn foreign loans request

The Senate on Wednesday approved President Muhammadu Buhari’s request to take $16,230,077,718 and €1,020,000,000 from multilateral lenders to fund its legacy projects. Read more

2. Anambra election outcome reflects people’s will – US

The United States government on Wednesday expressed happiness at the peaceful conduct of the Anambra State governorship election. Read more

3. Trial of IPOB leader, Kanu, adjourned to Jan, 2022, as lawyers stage walkout

The trial of alleged treason brought against the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu has been adjourned to January 19, 2022. Read more

4. Senate gives MDAs one-week to defend budget proposals or else…

The Nigerian Senate has given a one-week ultimatum to Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), who are yet to appear before relevant Committees to defend their 2022 budget proposals, to do so or risk forfeiting their allocation for the coming year. Read more

5. Investors lose N20bn as Nigeria’s capital market slips back to red zone

Shareholders in the Nigerian capital market lost about N20 billion following the drop in their total investment by 0.05 percent on Wednesday. Read more

Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Wednesday morning, November 10, 2021

6. Nigerian govt approves 2021-2025 National Development Plan

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday approved the 2021 to 2025 National Development Plan (NDP) to succeed the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) which expired in December 2020. Read more

7. Reps demand action to save Lagos waterside from disaster

The House of Representatives on Wednesday alerted Nigerians on the impending natural disaster in communities in the Eti Osa Local Government Area of Lagos State over the encroachment of lagoon in the area. Read more

8. Adamawa govt confirms arrest of 10 officials over alleged diversion of school bags

The Adamawa State government on Wednesday confirmed the arrest of 10 staff of the Local Education Authority (LEA) for allegedly diverting school bags donated by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in the state. Read more

9. EFCC arraigns man for alleged N70m fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) on Wednesday arraigned one Tope Jimi Fagun at the Borno State High Court, Maiduguri, for alleged N70 million fraud. Read more

10. Chilean President impeached over Pandora Papers revelation

Chilean President, Sebastián Piñera, has been impeached by the country’s lower house. Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now