News
10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Thursday morning, November 11, 2021
These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest
1. Senate approves Buhari’s $16bn, €1bn foreign loans request
The Senate on Wednesday approved President Muhammadu Buhari’s request to take $16,230,077,718 and €1,020,000,000 from multilateral lenders to fund its legacy projects. Read more
2. Anambra election outcome reflects people’s will – US
The United States government on Wednesday expressed happiness at the peaceful conduct of the Anambra State governorship election. Read more
3. Trial of IPOB leader, Kanu, adjourned to Jan, 2022, as lawyers stage walkout
The trial of alleged treason brought against the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu has been adjourned to January 19, 2022. Read more
4. Senate gives MDAs one-week to defend budget proposals or else…
The Nigerian Senate has given a one-week ultimatum to Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), who are yet to appear before relevant Committees to defend their 2022 budget proposals, to do so or risk forfeiting their allocation for the coming year. Read more
5. Investors lose N20bn as Nigeria’s capital market slips back to red zone
Shareholders in the Nigerian capital market lost about N20 billion following the drop in their total investment by 0.05 percent on Wednesday. Read more
Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Wednesday morning, November 10, 2021
6. Nigerian govt approves 2021-2025 National Development Plan
The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday approved the 2021 to 2025 National Development Plan (NDP) to succeed the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) which expired in December 2020. Read more
7. Reps demand action to save Lagos waterside from disaster
The House of Representatives on Wednesday alerted Nigerians on the impending natural disaster in communities in the Eti Osa Local Government Area of Lagos State over the encroachment of lagoon in the area. Read more
8. Adamawa govt confirms arrest of 10 officials over alleged diversion of school bags
The Adamawa State government on Wednesday confirmed the arrest of 10 staff of the Local Education Authority (LEA) for allegedly diverting school bags donated by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in the state. Read more
9. EFCC arraigns man for alleged N70m fraud
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) on Wednesday arraigned one Tope Jimi Fagun at the Borno State High Court, Maiduguri, for alleged N70 million fraud. Read more
10. Chilean President impeached over Pandora Papers revelation
Chilean President, Sebastián Piñera, has been impeached by the country’s lower house. Read more
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...