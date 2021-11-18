10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Thursday morning, November 18, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you

1. Police takes over APC secretariat over planned ‘Buni must go’ protest

Police operatives on Wednesday took over the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Secretariat in Abuja over a planned protest by aggrieved party members demanding the resignation of the Chairman of the party’s Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala Buni. Read more

2. 2023: Igbo youths give S’East presidential aspirants ultimatum to open campaign offices

Following clamour for the South-East to produce the next Nigerian president in 2023, the youth wing of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC) has given all 2023 presidential aspirants of the southeast region a 30-day ultimatum to open their campaign offices. Read more

3. ‘Prepare to defend your victory in Anambra election in court,’ Uba tells APGA

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in the November 6 governorship election in Anambra, Andy Uba, on Wednesday advised the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) to prepare for his legal challenge over the outcome of the election rather than mock his decision. Read more

4. Ondo PDP slams Gov Akeredolu over son’s political appointment

The Ondo State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has criticised the decision of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu to appoint his son, Babajide Akeredolu as the Director-General of Performance and Project Implementation Monitoring Unit (PPMIU). Read more

5. Investors lose N50bn as profit-takers crash Nigeria’s capital market

Profit-takers crashed the Nigerian capital market by 0.22 percent on Wednesday, costing shareholders N50 billion at the close of the day’s business. Read more

6. Billionaire Sowami loses N728m after acquisition of Enyo

Billionaire Abdulwasiu Sowami lost 5.38 percent of his wealth on Wednesday after he acquired fuel retailing company, Enyo Retail and Supply Limited for an undisclosed amount. Read more

7. #ENDSARS: Lagos govt calls for calm amidst demand for implementation of panel’s report

Lagos State government on Wednesday appealed for calm on the report of the state’s judicial panel of inquiry which probed allegations of police brutality in the state. Read more

8. Suspected Cameroonian militias reportedly kill 11 in Taraba community

Suspected militias from the Republic of Cameroon have reportedly killed 11 persons including a traditional ruler at Manga village, Takum Local Government Area of Taraba State. Read more

9. US removes Nigeria from religious freedom violators’ list

The United States has removed Nigeria from the list of countries blacklisted for promoting religious extremism. Read more

10. FIFA reviewing Ghana vs S’Africa World Cup qualifier after complaint

World football governing body, FIFA is reviewing the South Africa’s defeat by Ghana in their 2022 World Cup qualifying following alleged poor officiating. Read more

