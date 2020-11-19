10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Thursday morning, November 19, 2020

1. STRIKE: FG, ASUU resume talks Friday

The Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) will resume talks on ongoing efforts to end the eight-month strike by the varsity lecturers on Friday. Read more

2. ‘Don’t sit back. Get involved in politics ahead of 2023,’ Dabiri-Erewa tells youths

The Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, on Wednesday, charged the youths to get involved in politics ahead of 2023 general elections. Read more

3. 236 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 65,693. More recoveries recorded

Nigeria on Wednesday recorded 236 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

4. ‘Nigerian Army observed rule of engagement,’ Buratai reacts to report on shooting of #EndSARS protesters

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, insisted on Wednesday the Nigerian Army was professional in its conduct and observed the rule of engagement during last month’s #EndSARS protest in the country. Read more

5. FG to implement post-COVID-19 initiatives for creative industry

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said on Wednesday the Federal Government would implement the report on post-COVID-19 initiatives on the creative industry. Read more

6. No plans for tax increase –Nigerian govt

The federal government on Wednesday said it does not intend to effect an increase in taxes any time soon. Read more

7. NSE: Market rallies on interest in heavyweight industrial & consumer goods stocks

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) found resilience on Wednesday after three straight trading days of loss as speculators renewed interest in major industrial and consumer goods stocks comprising Dangote Cement, Nigerian Breweries, WAPCO and Dangote Sugar. Read more

8. FG, states, LGAs share N604bn for October

The Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC) on Wednesday shared the sum of N604.004 billion among the three tiers of government as revenue allocation for October. Read more

9. Nigerian manufacturing sector records growth for first time in 7 months –CBN report

Nigeria’s Manufacturing Purchasing Manager Index (PMI), which gauges the general direction of economic trends, conditions and developments in the manufacturing sector through purchasing managers’ eyes, rose to 50.2 index points in November, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) said Wednesday in its Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) Survey Report. Read more