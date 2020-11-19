10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Thursday morning, November 19, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you
The Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) will resume talks on ongoing efforts to end the eight-month strike by the varsity lecturers on Friday. Read more
The Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, on Wednesday, charged the youths to get involved in politics ahead of 2023 general elections. Read more
Nigeria on Wednesday recorded 236 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more
The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, insisted on Wednesday the Nigerian Army was professional in its conduct and observed the rule of engagement during last month’s #EndSARS protest in the country. Read more
The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said on Wednesday the Federal Government would implement the report on post-COVID-19 initiatives on the creative industry. Read more
The federal government on Wednesday said it does not intend to effect an increase in taxes any time soon. Read more
The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) found resilience on Wednesday after three straight trading days of loss as speculators renewed interest in major industrial and consumer goods stocks comprising Dangote Cement, Nigerian Breweries, WAPCO and Dangote Sugar. Read more
The Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC) on Wednesday shared the sum of N604.004 billion among the three tiers of government as revenue allocation for October. Read more
Nigeria’s Manufacturing Purchasing Manager Index (PMI), which gauges the general direction of economic trends, conditions and developments in the manufacturing sector through purchasing managers’ eyes, rose to 50.2 index points in November, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) said Wednesday in its Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) Survey Report. Read more
Minister of Youth and Sports development, Sunday Dare has apologised to Nigerian football fans following the recent lacklustre outings by the Super Eagles, hinting at relieving coah Gernot Rohr of his job. Read more
