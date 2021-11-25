News
10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Thursday morning, November 25, 2021
1. Court stops EFCC’s investigation into ex-Gov Dickson’s assets
Justice Isah H. Dashien of the Federal High Court, Yenagoa, on Wednesday restrained the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) from conducting further investigation into the alleged undeclared assets of the former Governor of Bayelsa State, Seriake Dickson. Read more
2. I will sacrifice personal ambition for PDP victory in 2023 – Ortom
The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, said on Wednesday he would sacrifice his personal ambition for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) success in the 2023 general elections. Read more
3. EFCC places Gov Obiano on watchlist, puts security agencies on alert
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has placed the Governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano, on a watchlist. Read more
4. MASSOB warns Northern Coalition over attacks on Igbo leaders
The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) on Wednesday berated the Coalition of Northern Group (CNG) for its condemnation of some Igbo leaders. Read more
5. HURIWA wants Lai Mohammed arrested, prosecuted over #EndSARS panel report
The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has called for the arrest and prosecution of Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, over his comments on the report of the Lagos State Judicial Panel on the Lekki Tollgate killing of protesting Nigerian youths on October 20, 2020. Read more
6. NGX: Zenith Bank, FCMB top active trades as investors pocket N10bn
Trading on the floor of the Nigerian capital market dropped by 0.05 percent on Wednesday. Read more
7. Nigeria’s new national carrier to begin operations April 2022
The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday approved April 2022 as the official date for the commencement of the operations by the country’s new national carrier, Nigeria Air. Read more
8. NDLEA slams reports of N4.5bn budget padding
The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has debunked claims that its proposed 2022 budget was padded with N4.5 billion. Read more
9. New militant group claims reasonability for attack on Agip facility
A new militant group in Niger Delta, Bayan-Men, on Wednesday claimed responsibility for the destruction of the Agip Oil Company of Nigeria (NAOC) facility at Obosi area of Omoku, Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers State. Read more
10. UCL: Man City reach knockouts as group winners; Real Madrid, Inter through
Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain both advanced to the knockout stages of the Champions League after their matchday five clash on Wednesday. Read more
